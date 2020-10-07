Fanad United, Eany Celtic and Letterkenny Rovers Reserves all join Donegal League

Fanad United are among four new clubs whose applications to join the Donegal League have been accepted ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Eany Celtic and Ramelton Mariners have also rejoined the Donegal League while Letterkenny Rovers Reserves will also field a team in the new-look Donegal League.

They are among seven new teams who will play in the Donegal League in the new season. St. Catherine's, Gweedore Celtic and Swilly Rovers have all applied to field Reserve teams.

As part of the changes for the new season, the league has confirmed that a new Saturday Division Three has been formed, comprising five teams - St. Catherine's Reserves, Eany Celtic, Gweedore Celtic Reserves, Ramelton Mariners and Swilly Rovers Reserves.

Fanad United, who confirmed their decision to withdraw from the Ulster Senior League last month. will play in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One.

Letterkenny Rovers Reserves will play in the Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two.

In a statement issued on the Donegal League Facebook Page, a spokesperson said the league was delighted to report that all teams who competed last term have once again applied to join the League for 2020/'21.

With an extra division now in place in the Saturday League, it is the intention of the executive to restructure the Saturday Divisions for 2021/'22 after assessing the success of the 2020/'21 season.

"The forthcoming Season looks certain to be a challenging one for everyone as the unpredictability of the current Covid-19 Pandemic means we can only plan as we see fit at the present time," the statement read.

"However changing circumstances along the way may force us to alter our plans on an ongoing basis.

"Hopefully the alterations will be minimal and we can get through with little interruption once we get up and running.

"In the meantime we ask everyone to stay safe and do their best to help with the suppression of the virus, everyone has a part to play in this.

"We look forward to the start of the new season. We welcome the new clubs and teams as well as our current cubs/teams. The Registration Portal is open so get your players signed in good time for the much anticipated kick-off."