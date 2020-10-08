County Board official blasts Croke Park over GAA lockdown

A leading Donegal GAA official has launched a blistering attack on the Croke Park decision to ban all club matches in the country.

And Assistant County Secretary Ed Byrne branded the decision by GAA leaders as “totally and utterly wrong.”

“It’s a horrible way for a year to end that we have left club players not knowing, that’s horrible and that’s not what the Association is about,” Mr Byrne said.

“I am very angered by their decision and I don’t care what trouble I get into. It is too bad if you can’t speak your mind.”

The decision has sparked considerable frustration and anger in the Naomh Conaill and Kilcar camps as both clubs were gearing for the Donegal Senior County Final on Sunday. It’s the third time the county final has been postponed.

In particular, questions have been asked about why Croke Park did not wait until after the government had made their decision on sanctions due to the worrying spread of Covid 19.

The GAA banned all club matches amid reports that the country was going into lockdown at the weekend and Croke Park has been accused of “jumping the gun” by Kilcar manager John McNulty.

But, Ed Byrne accused the decision makers of “punishing a few counties for what happened in other counties.”

“Of course, the health of the nation has to take priority over everything else, but I am not so sure that calling off club matches would add to that,” he said.

