Rosapenna Golf Club pays tribute to the late Gilbert Hall

There was much sadness around sporting circles in Donegal following the recent death of Gilbert Hall, Aughalatty, Carrigart.

Gilbert was undoubtedly best known for his love of Clay Pigeon shooting and while he was actively involved in the sport at a local level, he also represented Ireland on a number of occasions in Home Internationals.

He was also a keen golfer and this week, Rosapenna Golf Club offered the following tribute to a man who made his mark on the club:

It was with great sadness that we said goodbye to a long time friend of Rosapenna, Gilbert Hall, on Saturday past.

Gilbert spent 34 years working as a green-keeper on the courses in a career spanning all four head greens-keepers. Gilbert was also a golfer representing the club on many teams as well as winning the Donegal Minor League in 1997. He also narrowly lost out in the final of the 2000 Leitrim Cup to Joe McHugh.



Gilbert’s first love lay in shooting (Clay Pigeon) where he represented Ireland at Home International level on at least six occasions, he was awarded with the accolade of Veteran High Gun during a number of the tournaments.

Gilbert was also a founding member of the Milford Gun Club which opened in the late 1970's. Our condolences to his wife Lynda, daughters Deborah and Jennifer and two sons, Derek and Alan.

Gilbert's funeral servuce took place on Saturday, October 3 at Carrigart Presbyterian Church.