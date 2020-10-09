Donegal GAA Club-call - all the news from around the county

In a week in which the GAA brought a halt to all club activity, the knock-on effect here in Donegal has been massive.

We were all looking forward to Sunday's Senior County Final meeting of Kilcar and Naomh Conaill.

But that match is now firmly on hold - as are games in other competitions and at underage level too.

On the plus side, at least we managed to get some more finals played last weekend with games at Junior level in both football and hurling, while Setanta reclaimed another senior hurling title.

In the meantime, we can only hope that there's a return to action on our playing fields before too long.

Here's a round-up of the news from the clubs around the county.

TERMON

Lotto

This week’s Club lotto results:

The numbers drawn were 4, 8, 24, 26. Jackpot €9,700. No winner. Match 3 one winner - Julia McFadden, Bingo.

Open draw winners €10 each, Kieran Gallagher, Termon and Marian Duffy, Termon.

Next week’s Jackpot €9,750.

Thank you for supporting our weekly Lotto.

Our next Club 300 development draw will be held on Friday evening next and will be live on Facebook.

Bingo

Our drive in bingo continues to be a great success, Friday nights at 7pm behind the Craobhin is the place to be. S

As the evening’s are closing in, we suggest that bingo patrons bring a small torch or light with them as lighting is limited around the car park Good luck and see you all there.

Please see Termon bingo Facebook page to be in with the chance to win a free bingo book weekly.

restrictions

As the county is still under restrictions, now is a good time to check in on your elderly and vulnerable in our communities, with the evenings closing in and weather turning that bit colder, a quick call or visit may be appreciated.

Our club community response is still in operation should anyone need assistance, contact club secretary Kieran on 087 755 6583, or indeed the community response coordination by Donegal Co Council on freephone 1800-928982.

GAEIL FHANADA

Lotto

Lotto Results 04/10/2020:

Numbers: 2, 3, 7, 11, 18. No jackpot winner.

€100 Winner: James Friel, Gort na Trá (Le Chéile).

Next week’s Jackpot: €2850.

Draw

The ‘Win Your House in Dublin’ Draw takes place on December 4. Tickets are €100 and can be purchased from Brendan McAteer at The Fanad Lodge.

Please contact any committee member or message us on Facebook and we’ll get you sorted.

If you buy your ticket directly from us, €20 will go to the club.

Letterkenny Gaels

Restrictions

With current restrictions in place by the GAA, there is uncertainty around the completion of both the Junior B Football Championship and the Regional Leagues.

At present the CCC have indicated that they will endeavour to finish all competitions when the time is right.

Tickets

For the next seven weeks we will be giving away a FREE ‘Win Your House in Dublin’ ticket every week as part of our Club lotto, if the Jackpot isn’t won.

We have also introduced a great option for online Club Lotto - you can now play 3 lines per week with a €5 entry.

Draw every Monday evening.

You can play direct through the Clubforce the App.

For regular club updates and photos see our club web page, Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @LetterkennyGael.

Alternatively, club members can download the Clubforce App which will send notifications and updates to your phone.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results

There was no winner of this week’s Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 5 12 13 14 15.

.The 3 x €50 winners were Louise Butler, Co Antrim, Damien Horan, Coolaney and Noel Fallon, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €5,750.

The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so. We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Senior and Reserve

There were no fixtures again last week due to the current restrictions in relation to the Coronavirus.

Underage

All Underage games have been suspended but training is continuing for certain age groups with extra restrictions in place.Please check with your mentors to check out times of the various training sessions.

Ladies

Training this week is on Tuesday and Thursday at 6.15pm. weather and covid permitted.

Please reconfirm your health questionnaires and continue to follow HSE guidelines.

Glenfin

Lotto

Lotto winning numbers for September 29 are 2-3-6-5-1-4-7-8. Gary Herron and Shane and Martin O'Donnell matched 3 numbers to share €60.

All Underage football has been postponed for the foreseeable future.

The senior ladies would like to thank Frankie Bradley, FJB Plumbing & Heating, for sponsoring new t-shirts and also KIA Kabs, Martin Bonner Sheep Scanning Services and Frank Bonner Tractors for recent sponsorship.

Anyone who wants a ticket for the draw for a house in Dublin run by Donegal GAA should contact Paddy Doherty before October 15.

Congratulations to Convoy on winning the Junior Championship last Sunday against Downings in MacCumhaill Park.

St Nauls

Restrictions

Due to continued Covid 19 restrictions there will be no club activity this week

Slotto

There was no jackpot winner this week. Numbers drawn were 2, 7, 5, 1, 3, 6, 4.

The consolation prize winner of a €100 win a house ticket was Michelle Quinn. The jackpot next week will be €4,500.

Tickets can be purchased on line on Clubforce or in Londis Mountcharles and Cassidy’s Inver.

St Michael’s

Car Bingo

St. Michael's Car Bingo continues as usual at The Bridge Dunfanaghy on Sunday evening at 7pm

The €100 on Sunday last was won by Joe Cullen, Carrigart. The first €75 was won by Frances Ferry, Hornhead, the second €75 was won by Mary Brogan, Ballyboes.

Mini Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 2,7,10,11, 16,18. The Match 5 winner was Ben McFadden, Ards, Creeslough.

Sympathy

Our sympathies this week go out to our young club player Patrick McGinley on the sad loss of his brother Michael.

Patrick is a key member of our club and is held in high esteem with all his fellow players. This was evident as Michael made his way home on Monday evening both sides of the village were lined with Patrick's fellow players and also with members of the Fanad United team with whom Patrick also lines out.

Our sympathy is extended to Michael’s father Brian and mother Evelyn and extended family.

Donegal House Draw

The Donegal House Draw Tickets will be going on sale again shortly. All clubs will receive a number of tickets to sell.

We would appreciate if any St Micheal supporters would buy a paper ticket directly from Suzi Roarty, Treasurer, 0872849214. Liam McElhinney, Chairman, 0868611097, Ann Marie Kelly, Secretary, 0879454107 as all tickets sold by the club will benefit the club.



Aodh Ruadh

Action on hold

Croke Park has made the decision to suspend all competitive club activity until further notice.

In addition, Donegal GAA have recommended suspension of all training until further notice also. This is a recommendation Aodh Ruadh are going to adhere to, so unfortunately all training is now suspended.

We will keep our members updated as things develop and thank you for your understanding and co-operation.

Thanks

The senior football team would like to thank the town for the great show of colour and the support around the championship final. The flags will be coming down over the next week, hopefully only going into storage for the next big day.

However, it was great to have something positive to rally around in these difficult times and the memories will endure for many a year to come.

AGM correspondence

All correspondence for the 2020 AGM of Aodh Ruadh CLG will be via e-mail. Any member wishing to receive this correspondence should ensure the club secretary, Lisa McTernan, has your e-mail address by Friday. Text 086-2338636 or email secretary.aod...@gaa.ie.

Drive-in Bingo

As the county remains in Level 3 we are delighted to confirm that the Drive-in Bingo will take place again this Friday at 7pm at the Market Yard, Ballyshannon.

All precautionary measures in line with public health guidelines will be followed in order to ensure the Bingo is a Covid safe event. Books are just €10 and will be sold from 6pm. We look forward to seeing you there!

Coaching position

The club’s Park / Development Committee has recently received approval to continue the Community Employment Scheme (CES) which it will run for a further three years up to the Autumn of 2023.

The Aodh Ruadh managed scheme is a major one with over 30 participants assigned to a variety of voluntary organisations in south Donegal.

The Development Committee have again received approval to appoint a Gaelic Games coach to work in the club area. This position is open to men and women who meet the CES criteria. Applicants from outside the Aodh Ruadh club area are equally entitled to apply.

For further information or to express an interest in the position please contact Tom Daly.

Full training towards accredited GAA coaching qualifications will be provided and funded. Several past holders of this position have gone on to gain full time employment in a variety of spheres.

Aodh Ruadh lotto

There was no winner of last week's Lotto jackpot of €4,200. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 3, 5, 9 and 13.

In the lucky dip cash prizes of €25 went to John Lunny and Carina Ward.

The next draw is for a jackpot of €4,300 on Sunday at 9pm.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Footballers.



Killybegs

Kilotto

The numbers this week were 9,15,16,23. No winner.

Next week’s Jackpot is at €1,120.

There were 2 match 3 winning €15 each - Sean McGuinness, Killybegs Seafoods, Aileen McHugh, Castlereagh House Bruckless.

We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their kilotto ticket online

House draw

Donegal County Board are currently selling a fundraising House Draw for assistance in building their new Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy. All Donegal GAA Clubs are assisting in the venture and tickets can be obtained by contacting John Baker Boyle on 0878328259 or by going online.

Notes

If anyone has any notes to include, please forward to Erin Gildea on/before Monday evening.



Four Masters

Club Lotto

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €1,200 in Week 12 of the 2020/2021 season.

The winners of €50 Dom's Pier 1 Vouchers in the Lucky Dip were Larry Walsh, Doonan and Shauna Meehan, Dromore.

The numbers drawn were 11, 18, 19 and 20.

The club appreciates the continued support of our main sponsor Dom’s Pier 1.

Club Announcement

The club executive has taken a decision to extend the current suspension of all club activity, including training and games, for all age groups in the club until further notice.

We urge our members and supporters to comply with all HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

Malin

Lotto

There was no winner of last week’s lotto draw. Sequence drawn was 1-7-4-5-6-3-2. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Betty Houten.

We have some exciting news regarding our weekly lotto draw. We have added an extra number into the sequence, which means you must now correctly match the winning numbers drawn from 1-8.

To celebrate this we have now increased our jackpot, which starts at a whooping €1,000 and will increase by €50 per week if the jackpot is not won.

Look out for the new look envelopes, which will be available for next weekend’s draw.

We will also be making it easier to play our weekly lotto online, so check out our social media channels in the coming days.

This will be welcomed by many of our followers who reside outside the parish.

As always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in most pubs and shops in the area and also from our band of young eager sellers.

Well Done

Massive congratulations to Danny McCarron and the Carndonagh hurling squad who were victorious in the County Junior Final v Dungloe in O’’Donnell Park over the weekend.

Danny is a member of our senior squad but has proved himself to be just as comfortable with a sliothar, as well as an O’Neills size 5. Well done Danny.

Club Shop

After six long months, we are delighted to announce that our club shop is now open for business to the public once again. There are still a limited amount of club face masks for sale, as well as many other items of club gear available.

Shop will be open from 12 to 1.30 on Saturdays and from 11.30am to 2pm on Sundays.

For queries outside of opening hours, contact Susan on 086 7832242, apologies for the incorrect number given last week. With Christmas fast approaching, get your orders in early.

Honk Your Horn Bingo

Due to the current Covid restrictions within the county, we have put our popular Honk Your Horn Bingo on hold for the next few weeks. More details will be available through the usual channels in the coming weeks.

Win Your House in Dublin

Tickets for our Win Your House In Dublin Draw are on sale at www.winyourhouseindublin.com.

Tickets are also available by contacting John Byrne on 086 2507380.

Urris

Covid-19

As we take a step back from training and games for a few weeks the club asks all club members to follow and adhere to all the health guidelines around Covid-19 at present to protect ourselves and the general public.

Hopefully in time the number of cases will fall and we will all get back out to Straid, doing what we do best as a club.

The club and coaches will update everyone as best we can in these times. So until then keep safe and well.

50/50 draw

Our next Club Iorras 50/50 draw takes place on Thursday night. Good luck to all names in the drum. The draw will be carried out live on our Facebook page.

Draw

The club still has some tickets left to sell in the Donegal GAA Win a house in Dublin Draw.

This draw takes place in December so if interested in purchasing a ticket please contact John Friel on 0860523550.

Cost of the ticket is €100.

Cloughaneely

Buy a sod

We are so grateful to those at home and abroad who have supported the club in the ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far.

Your €100 investment in the future of our club means a lot in our endeavour to incorporate a top class pitch into our community. By upgrading our facility we also hope to be in a position to host more high profile GAA games in our community in the near future which will in turn benefit our local businesses alike.

Although we still have a long way to go to cover the remaining cost of the pitch (in total we estimate the finished pitch to cost in the region of €200,000; our sports capital grant of €70,000 thankfully covers a portion of this) we look forward to a time when we can all congregate pitch side at Páirc Naomh Fionán again!

If you would like to sponsor a sod you can do so online atwww.buyasod.comor contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle, John Joe McGeever) to obtain a form..

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 2,4,5,7,9,20! No jackpot winner..we had 8 match 4’s; congratulations Anna McFadden, Lr. Ardsbeg who won €100!

Underage

As per the guidelines associated with moving to Level 3, all club games at all levels are now suspended until further notice. Training will continue as normal unless you are otherwise notified by the manager

U-8 Training

U-8 Training is cancelled for the next few weeks. You will be notified once training resumes.