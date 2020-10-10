Donegal continue their preparations for Tyrone with challenge win over Roscommon

Contact
Donegal continued their preparation for the resumption of the Allianz National Football League with victory over Roscommon at the Sligo Centre of Excellence today.
Declan Bonner's men had four or five points to spare at the finish coming back from a four point deficit at half-time in difficult conditions of swirling wind and rain.
Donegal had the Kilcar and Naomh Conaill contingent back on board for the contest, which comes just eight days before their big game with Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday, October 18.
Apart from the Kilcar and Naomh Conaill contingent being back, Jason McGee played most of the game at midfield. The only notable absentee for Donegal was Michael Murphy.
It was a second game in-a-row in Sligo for Donegal as they played Mayo at Markievicz Park the previous Saturday.
Donegal need two points from their final two National League games (they play Kerrry in their final game on Saturday October 24 in Tralee) to ensure their Division One status for next season.
