New inter-county coaching role for Jim McGuinness?

Contact
Donegal All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness is back in the sports headlines today after taking a training session with Galway senior footballers.
A video has been posted on social media showing McGuinness appearing to lead a session this morning.
The video was also mentioned on RTE Radio’s Sunday Sport’s programme as the show looked ahead to the resumption of the Allianz National Football League next weekend.
Galway - who lead the way in Division One - host Mayo in Tuam next Sunday afternoon.
It’s a must-win game for Mayo who sit second from bottom in the table.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.