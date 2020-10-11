New inter-county coaching role for Jim McGuinness?

Donegal All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness is back in the sports headlines today after taking a training session with Galway senior footballers.

A video has been posted on social media showing McGuinness appearing to lead a session this morning.

The video was also mentioned on RTE Radio’s Sunday Sport’s programme as the show looked ahead to the resumption of the Allianz National Football League next weekend.

Galway - who lead the way in Division One - host Mayo in Tuam next Sunday afternoon.

It’s a must-win game for Mayo who sit second from bottom in the table.