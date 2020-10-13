GAA welcomes progress on Casement Park, Belfast redevelopment

The GAA welcomes confirmation today that a ministerial recommendation has been made for planning approval for the redeveloped Casement Park project in West Belfast.

Speaking on behalf of the GAA nationally, Uachtarán John Horan and Ard Stiúrthóir Tom Ryan said: “Today is a very significant day, not just for the GAA in Antrim and Ulster, but for the organisation nationally.

“The announcement represents a major step in the direction of fully realising the potential of a redeveloped Casement Park and the positive impact that it will have in the second largest city on the island and on the GAA community across the province of Ulster.

“A lot of time and energy has been invested in bringing the project to this juncture and all involved deserve commendation for their patience and commitment to the stadium re-build.

“We look forward to working with Antrim and Ulster in the weeks and months ahead to plan the next steps in providing a new and welcome focal point for our games and for the Association in the north east of the island.”