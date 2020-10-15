How are Donegal situated in Allianz National League? See the permutations, fixtures and tables

The remaining games in rounds six and seven in the Allianz League Division One will decide the winners and losers.

There is no league final this year so whoever finishes top will be the league winners.

Meath, with no points from the first five games, are already relegated to Division Two for next season.

Mayo, Monaghan, Donegal, Tyrone and Dublin are not out of the woods. It will be clearer on Sunday evening. Donegal need to win or draw and, depending on other results, that may well leave them safe. Much will depend on how Mayo fare against Galway in Tuam.

The games this weekend are:

Saturday

Monaghan v Kerry in Grattan Park, Inniskeen 2 pm (Live on GAAGO)

(Referee Barry Cassidy, Derry)

Dublin v Meath in Parnell Park 7 pm (live on Eir Sports)

(Referee Brendan Cawley, Kildare)

Sunday

Galway v Mayo in Tuam Stadium 2 pm (live on TG4)

(Referee Maurice Deegan, Laois)

Donegal v Tyrone 4 pm MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey (live on TG4)

(Referee Jerome Henry, Mayo).

ROUND 6

Saturday October 24

Kerry v Donegal in Austin Stack Park, Tralee 2 pm (live on Eir Sports)

Sunday October 25

Galway v Dublin in Pearse Stadium, 2 pm

Mayo v Tyrone in Elverys Park, Castlebar 2 pm

Monaghan v Meath in St Tiernach's Park, Clones 2 pm