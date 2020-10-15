How are Donegal situated in Allianz National League? See the permutations, fixtures and tables

Contact
The remaining games in rounds six and seven in the Allianz League Division One will decide the winners and losers.
There is no league final this year so whoever finishes top will be the league winners.
Meath, with no points from the first five games, are already relegated to Division Two for next season.
Mayo, Monaghan, Donegal, Tyrone and Dublin are not out of the woods. It will be clearer on Sunday evening. Donegal need to win or draw and, depending on other results, that may well leave them safe. Much will depend on how Mayo fare against Galway in Tuam.
The games this weekend are:
Saturday
Monaghan v Kerry in Grattan Park, Inniskeen 2 pm (Live on GAAGO)
(Referee Barry Cassidy, Derry)
Dublin v Meath in Parnell Park 7 pm (live on Eir Sports)
(Referee Brendan Cawley, Kildare)
Sunday
Galway v Mayo in Tuam Stadium 2 pm (live on TG4)
(Referee Maurice Deegan, Laois)
Donegal v Tyrone 4 pm MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey (live on TG4)
(Referee Jerome Henry, Mayo).
ROUND 6
Saturday October 24
Kerry v Donegal in Austin Stack Park, Tralee 2 pm (live on Eir Sports)
Sunday October 25
Galway v Dublin in Pearse Stadium, 2 pm
Mayo v Tyrone in Elverys Park, Castlebar 2 pm
Monaghan v Meath in St Tiernach's Park, Clones 2 pm
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
At the tree planting ceremony were left to right: Cllr Michael McMahon, Carmel Mulhern, Taralouise and Diarmaid McCaughey
Guide dog trainers Eamon and Michelle McGee from Downings with Jennifer Doherty Donegal ambasador for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, along with staff from the New To You Shop in Carndonagh
Letterkenny University Hospital is Donegal's major acute hospital and is the sixth largest in the State.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.