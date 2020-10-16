DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL . . . All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

Malin

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto draw, the first ever under the new 8 number format. Sequence drawn was 4-7-6-8-3-1-5-2, winner of the €50 consolation prize was Monica Walsh, sellers prize going to Calvin White. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1050.

Honk Your Horn Bingo: Due to the current Covid restrictions within the county, we have put our popular Honk Your Horn Bingo on hold for the next few weeks. More details will be available through the usual channels in the coming weeks

Win Your House in Dublin: We are now fast approaching the massive draw, which will take place in early December, tickets are priced at €100 and would make an ideal early Christmas present for a loved one. There are some other fantastic prizes on offer, namely a brand new Mazda 2 car, or a holiday. So if you haven’t bought your ticket yet, contact John Byrne on 086 2507380, Danny Lafferty on 086 8988180 or Pat Mc Laughlin on 087 2030115.

Donegal Ladies Bingo: The Donegal Senior Ladies team are running a Lotto Bingo to help raise much needed funds to help fund the running of the senior team in these difficult times. To enter send us your name, mobile number & 6 numbers between 1-47 by message to this page or by email to pro.donegal@lgfa.ie

Pay €10 by using Revolut to the following mobile number 086 860 2070 or contact Aoife Mc Colgan on 086 734 6668, where you can pay by revolut or drop your €10 in an envelope into Super Valu in Carndonagh. This is a one off draw.

The first draw is Wednesday 21st October. All numbers & money must be in for Sunday 18th October.



Cill Chartha

What should have been county final day on Sunday and the uncertainty of when the game will take place the focus will return to county football with the league resuming this weekend we wish our club players representing the county all the best. We also ask all our club members and members of our community to stay safe with the pandemic cases continuing to rise please follow the guideless and look out for one another.

Ten Week Draw: Our annual Ten Week Draw begins at the start of the month; this is a vital fundraiser for the club especially this year with all the restrictions that are in place. We will not be calling house to house this year but we will drop a flyer to all households to explain what options are available to enter this year’s draw. We will also have the online option available on our website where you can pay in instalments. Total prize fund of €25,000 with weekly prizes of €1,000, €500, €300 and €200 x 3.

Club Lotto: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 6, 7, 13 agus 19. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Noel Hegarty, The Cottages, Kilcar €30 Donal Cannon, Keenaghan €20 Elin O’Donnell, Cashlings agus Nula O’Byrne, Doonin. Béidh €3,200 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

Drive in Bingo: Winners at Sundays drive in Bingo in Towney were: €150 Marie Cunningham (Carrick), €125 Ann Marie Campbell €100 Carmel Ellis, €80 Brenda O’Donnell, Ann Marie Doherty €70 Mary Boyle, Bridie McSweeney, Mary O’Byrne, Rose Ann Ellis agus Eithne Diver. Our next drive in Bingo is at 4pm this Sunday, with the jackpot now at €6,400 on 45 numbers, its €10 per book and please follow HSE guidelines and our club volunteers directions.

Michael Murphy Sports Cash for Clubs: Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure are running a cash for clubs loyalty scheme, every time you make a purchase with them nominate “Kilcar GAA” to generate points to benefit our club. Thank you to all who have already nominated our club.

Club Gear: Visit our online Club Shop at https://tinyurl.com/rprf7fa you can find a large selection club gear while we also have Club Gear for sale in Áislann Chill Chartha with club umbrellas, adult and kid’s club home jerseys, half zip tops, polo shirts, bobble hats, jackets, hoodies, stickers, shorts, DVDs and flags etc .



Urris

Clb Iorras 50/50 Draw: Club Iorras 50/50 winners for October: €1,000- Mary and Martin Duffy, Urrismana; €500- Seamus Doherty (Lackin), Magheramore. €100 by 5: Ryan Doherty (Joe), Tiernasligo; John J Friel, Dunaff; Conor Bradley, Crossconnell; Paddy Kerr, Crossconnell and Damien Harkin, Urrismana.

Congratulations to all winners this month and thanks to all who support the club in this monthly Club Iorras draw.

Covid-19: With club games at all levels suspended and we take a step back from training until further notice the club asks all club members to follow and adhere to all the health guidelines around Covid-19 at present to protect ourselves and the general public.

The club and coaches will update everyone as best we can of any changes should they occur. So until then keep safe and well.



Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod: Mar is eol daoibh, tá obair mhór déanta ar Pháirc Naomh Fionán le corradh agus dhá bhliain anuas agus anois tá páirc d'ardchaighdeán againn. Is iomaí cluiche a imríodh ar an sean pháirc sna blianta a chuaigh thart agus freastlóidh an pháirc úr seo ar na glúnta atá le theacht agus tá muid ag súil go mór leis an pháirc a úsáid in athuair. Cé go bhfuair muid deontas de €76,000 faoin Chlár Caipiteal Spóirt le cuidiú leis na costais, tá bearna go fóill ann agus meastar go gcosnóidh an togra €200,000 san iomlán. Bliain thar a bheith crua a bhí ann don fhóchumann i mbliana ó thaobh cúrsaí airgeadais de, go háirithe mar gheall ar shrianta Covid-19.

Tá ról lárnach ag an CLG sa phobal agus tá muid ag tabhairt cuireadh do bhaill reatha, iarbhaill agus duine ar bith eile a bhfuil baint acu leis an fhóchumann, tacaíocht a thabhairt do CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola ag an am seo agus fód €100 a cheannacht. Beidh to abálta Fod a cheannacht ar line www.buyasod.com. Rachaidh ainmneacha na daoine a cheannaíonn fód suas ar bhalla ina aice leis an pháirc.

Ba mhaith linn buíochas a ghabháil le gach duine a chuidigh linn leis an fhíseán seo a chuir le chéile, go háirithe Mary Ní hEarcáin a bhí i mbun cúrsaí fuaime.

Club Lotto Results: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 2,4,9,12,16,20! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí ceann amhàin ann le cuig uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Vicki Ferry, Newtown, a bhaineann €100! Tá €5,950 sa phota óir anois.

100 Club Winners: This month’s winners are: €500 Susan Lynch; €100 John Fitzgerald, Brian and Darragh Geaney, Mary McClafferty, Laura Gallagher , Paddy Joe Doohan . Congratulations all!

As per the guidelines associated with moving to level 3, all northern board games are now suspended until further notice. Training will continue as normal unless you are otherwise notified by the manager.

U-8 Training is cancelled for the next few weeks. You will be notified once training resumes.



MacCumhaill’s

Important Notification: As you will recall on 24th Sept in the interest of the health and safety of our community we suspended all Club Activities for 14 days but we have decided to extend the suspension until further notice. Again, this is a regretful decision but we feel that the health of our community has to be our priority over the next few weeks. Our walking track and facilities remain open but COVID 19 precautions must be strictly adhered to at all times. The message remains the same, limit your social interactions, wash your hands properly and wear a mask/face covering and practice ocial distancing. Keep an eye out for anyone in need and support all our local businesses as we did before. We have faced tough times in the last 6 months and we came through it, we must and can do it again. Thank you and keep safe.

Donegal Covid-19 Community Response Forum: The Donegal Covid-19 Community Response Forum remains in operation for anyone who may need some extra assistance or information on support services at this time. The helpline may be contacted on 1800 928 982 or by email at covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie at the following times: Monday-Thursday 9am - 5pm or Friday 9am to 4.30pm (Calls will not answered between 12.30pm - 1pm). Please pass these contact details to anyone who may need some help at this trying time.

Appreciation: The club would like to express their gratitude to the following people/businesses that have supported our Outdoor Bingo since it began. Cherrymore Kitchens & Bedrooms for the use of a lorry. Raitt’s Hardware for supplying rainwear, Dunnions Garage for access to electricity, Gary Gallen for generous sponsorship of signs, Shaun Gallagher for providing the sound system and Alice Bonner from Andies Supermarket for sponsoring a hamper. Also, thanks to all club volunteers who gave up their time to ensure a safe and well carried out event.

Your Club Needs You! The ability of the club to raise much needed income to support our normal operation and development plans was severely hit in recent months due to Covid-19 and it is now more important than ever to raise funds and we’d appreciate any support anyone can provide. How would you like to win a €100 Win Your House in Dublin Ticket? We have another ticket up for grabs this month as a prize again for taking part in the lotto. Anyone who enters online this month and takes out a minimum of 11 draws for €20 (11 weeks entry at €2 per week with one week free), or for a longer duration, will be entered into a draw for the Donegal GAA House Draw worth €100 at the end of the month! The online option is open to 9.00pm on a Thursday evening and it couldn’t be easier to sign up, check for us on the Clubforce App! Breakdown of the lotto payment plans is as follows: Buy 52 draws for €90 get 7 free (saving of €14). Buy 28 draws for €50 and get 3 free (saving of €6). Buy 11 draws for €20 and get 1 free (saving of €2). Buy 5 draws for €10. Buy 1 draw of 3 boxes for €5.

Lotto: There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 1, 14, 15 and 16. There were 2 match 3 winners, Stephen Summerville (online entry) & Margaret McNulty who receive €75 each. Next week’s jackpot is €6,200. We also have another ticket up for grabs this month as a prize so same idea again.

Bingo: Our bingo continues in the Navenney Car Park on a Sunday from 3.00pm as normal. Prizes to the value of €1,900 on offer! Come early to be ready to go for 3.00pm. We’d like to remind everyone to stay in their cars and on our end the sellers giving out books and checking the books/sheets have masks and gloves on as normal. We look forward to seeing you there.

Donegal House Draw: Anyone looking for a ticket for the Donegal GAA Win a House in Dublin draw can contact Eddie Walsh on 086 319 7622.



An Tearmainn

Winners in the October club 300 development draw: 1st prize, €1,000 Dominic McFadden, Tullamore, Co Offaly; 2nd prize, €500 Kieran McGee, Downings; 3rd prize, €300 Michael Kerr, Calhame, Letterkenny; 4th prize, €200 Patricia McGrenra & Mary Doherty, Trentagh.

Congratulations to all our winners, our next draw will be on Friday 13th November.

Lotto Results 09/10/20: Nos drawn 2 11,24,28. Jackpot €9750. No Winner. Match 3 one winner €80 Martina McGrenra, Millbridge. Open draw winners €10 each S. Duffy, Mandy Sweeney’s Shop; Suzanne Harkin, Bingo. Next week’s Jackpot €9800. Thank you for supporting our weekly Lotto.

Our drive in bingo continues to be a great success, Friday nights at 7pm behind the Craoibhinn is the place to be. So eyes down this Friday night for a bit of fun, and you never know it could be you with a lucky line or house. Single books €10 double books €15. As the evening’s are closing in, we suggest that bingo patrons bring a small torch or light with them as lighting is limited around the car park Good luck and see you all there. Please see Termon bingo Facebook page to be in with the chance to win a free bingo book weekly.

The Donegal gaa county boards “win your house in Dublin” draw is back in action again after a pause in activity during the covid crisis, tickets are priced at €100, and are available online or from the club Secretary Kieran Gallagher on 087 755 6583

https://winyourhouseindublin.com/donegal-gaa/.

As the county is still under restrictions, now is a good time to check in on your elderly and vulnerable in our communities, with the evening’s closing in and weather turning that bit colder, a quick call or visit may be appreciated.

Our club community response is still in operation should anyone need assistance, contact club secretary Kieran on 087 755 6583, or indeed the community response coordination by Donegal Co Council on freephone 1800-928982



Naomh Conaill

Naomh Conaill Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 20,21,27,29. Two prizes of €50 went to John Boyle, Stranaglough and Vincent Cranley, Derries. The jackpot now stands at €6,700

If you would like to play our lotto online simply visit the Naomh Conaill page on clubforce.com and follow the link.

The October winners of the 200 club draw are: €500 Mary O'Donnell, Ard Connell; €200 Kevin Ward, Edeninfagh; €100 Gerry Doherty, Tullyard Road; €100 Jackie Molloy, Mully; €100 Peter Doherty, Ballinamore; €100 Kevin O'Donnell, c/o Poggy O'Donnell. Anyone wishing to purchase a ticket for the Donegal GAA house drawn can contact David Kelch 0879220494.



Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 8 9 11 13 17. The 3 x €50 winners were Damien Mulgrew, Castlegal; Mairead Carty, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €5800.The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Underage: All Underage games have been suspended but Training is continuing for certain age groups with extra restrictions in place.Please check with your mentors to check out times of the various Training sessions.

Ladies: Training this week is on Tues 13th at 6pm and Thurs 15th at 6.15pm. Please don't forget to re-confirm your health questionnaire before attending Training.

Good luck: Best of luck to Jamie and Paul Brennan and the Donegal Squad who resume their Division One National league campaign when they take on Tyrone on Sunday in Ballybofey. The game is live on TG4.

Co Board House Draw: Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club Chairman Brian McEniff.



St Michael’s

Car Bingo: St. Michael's Car Bingo continues as usual at The Bridge Dunfanaghy on this Sunday evening at 7pm. The €100 at the St. Michael’s Car Drive in Bingo at the Bridge on Sunday last was won by Mary Ward. The first €75 was won by Phyllis Coyle Glen Carrigart, the Second €75 was won by William McMullan Chapel Road Dunfanaghy.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 1,8,11,13,16,18. The Match 5 winner was Shaun Baird Devlin. This week’s Jackpot will be €8400.

Donegal House Draw: The Donegal House Draw Tickets will be going on sale again shortly all clubs will receive a number of tickets to sell. we would appreciate if any St Micheal supporters would buy a paper ticket directly from Suzi Roarty, Treasurer, 0872849214. Liam McElhinney, Chairman, 0868611097, Ann Marie Kelly, Secretary, 0879454107 as all tickets sold by the club will benefit the club. Thanks everyone. For more information on the house draw please log on to www.winyourhouseindublin.com.



Aodh Ruadh

AGM action: The Club AGM will take place on Sunday 29th November. Whether this year's AGM will take place in the form of a face to face meeting or remotely will be determined by what Covid alert level we are at nearer the time. All sub-committee reports should be with Club Secretary, Lisa McTernan, by Friday 20th November.

The ladies AGM will take place on Sunday 15th November. As with the club AGM, a decision on whether this will be held in the Rock Hall or remotely will be made nearer the time.

Drive-in Bingo: The Drive-in Bingo is back again this Friday at 7pm at the Market Yard, Ballyshannon. All precautionary measures in line with public health guidelines will be followed in order to ensure the Bingo is a Covid safe event. Books are just €10 and will be sold from 6pm. We look forward to seeing you there!

Good luck Donegal: We wish the county team the best of luck as they return to action this Sunday against Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park in the National League. The game will be broadcast live by TG4 at 4pm.

Win a house in Dublin!: We renew our invitation to our members to support Donegal GAA's house draw. You could win a semi-detached home in Dublin with Club Donegal. With over 134 square metres of living space, this four-bed residence is located in Brownsbarn, adjacent to Citywest. On 4th December one very lucky person will win this brand-new house in our capital. Second prize in the draw is a brand-new Mazda 2. Tickets, priced €100, are available to buy online now at winyourhouseindublin.com.

Coaching position: The club’s Park / Development Committee has recently received approval to continue the Community Employment Scheme (CES) which it will run for a further three years up to the Autumn of 2023. The Aodh Ruadh managed scheme is a major one with over 30 participants assigned to a variety of voluntary organisations in south Donegal. The Development Committee have again received approval to appoint a Gaelic Games coach to work in the club area. This position is open to men and women who meet the CES criteria. Applicants from outside the Aodh Ruadh club area are equally entitled to apply. For further information or to express an interest in the position please contact Tom Daly by email at tom.daly@ulstergaa.ie. Full training towards accredited GAA coaching qualifications will be provided and funded. Several past holders of this position have gone on to gain full time employment in a variety of spheres.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,300. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 5, 7, 10 and 17. In the lucky dip a Donegal GAA House Draw ticket valued at €100 went to Martin Gillespie. The next draw is for a jackpot of €4,400 on Sunday at 9pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior hurlers.



Killybegs

Kilotto numbers 2,3,12,28. No Winner. Next week Jackpot @ €1140.00. No match 3. We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their kilotto ticket online: https://game.smartlotto.ie/game/

supporter_home/392

Kilotto can also be purchased in the following business in town Breslin's Service Station, Sweet News, Centra -Hegarty's and Currans.

Donegal County Board are currently selling a fundraising "House Draw" for assistance in building their new "Donegal GAA Centre" in Convoy. All Donegal GAA Clubs are assisting in the venture and tickets can be obtained by contacting John "Baker" Boyle 0878328259 or online at https://winyourhouseindublin.com/.



St Naul’s

St Nauls Club Slotto draw results from 11/10/2020. The numbers drawn were 1 3 4 2 5 6 7. No Jackpot winner. Consolation Prize of Free Ticket to winhourhouseindublin.com goes to Seamus Sheerin.

Jackpot now climbs to €4570 for next Sunday. Purchase in Sheerin's Londis & Cassidy Inver or online https://bit.ly/3jtv3Si



Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 11/10/2020: Numbers: 8, 12, 13, 18, 23. No jackpot winner. €100 (or House Draw Ticket) Winner: Marian Howe.Next Week’s Jackpot: €2900. Draw will take place on Facebook every Sunday, get your tickets now:

With the Donegal House Draw happening in early December we are giving our weekly winners the option of a €100 ticket for this draw, which has a fabulous top prize of a house worth €400,000 in Dublin.

However the weekly winner of €100 can of course choose the traditional cash prize instead of the ticket.

Win Your House in Dublin - Donegal GAA: The ‘Win Your House in Dublin’ Draw takes place on the 4th December 2020. 1st prize is this brand new 4-bed semi-detached house in Citywest worth €400K! Prizes: 2nd Prize - Brand New Mazda 2; 3rd Prize- 7 Night Holiday; 4th Prize - €1,000 Cash Prize; 5th Prize - 1 Night B&B + Golf for 2 at Carton House

Tickets are €100 and can be purchased from Brendan McAteer @ The Fanad Lodge. Please contact any committee member or message us on Facebook and we’ll get you sorted. If you buy your ticket directly from us, €20 will go to the club.

Social Employment Scheme: We currently have a place available on our SE scheme. If you are interested, please contact either John Mc Conigley on 0864021834 or Fiona Shiels on 0851555645 for more details. We require someone to begin immediately, so if your interested, we’d love to hear from you, Please contact John or Fiona on the numbers above!