DONEGAL GOLF NOTES . . . All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

BUNDORAN

Wednesday October 7: The club ran a Singles Stableford open competition which was kindly sponsored by Owen Roe’s Bar, Ballyshannon. 1st David Dolan 41pts, 2nd Michael McCaughey Jnr 40pts. CSS 70,

Weekend Saturday 10, Sunday 11 results: On Saturday & Sunday the men’s club ran a Singles Stableford which was kindly sponsored by Belleek Pottery, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. The results were: 1st Niall Carr 43pts, 2nd Paul McGuinness 39pts (BoT), 3rd Eamon Tunney 39pts, 4th Niall Murray 38pts (BoT). Gross was won by Mason Collins 35pts. Saturday CSS 70, Sunday CSS 70,

THIS WEEKS COMPETITION: This weekend’s Competition is Singles Stableford which will take place over Saturday 17th October & Sunday 18th October.

SENIORS: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12.00pm open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

WAGS: The WAGS+24 recommenced on Thursday 1st October and play every Thursday until to Mid May with the 1st Tee reserved from 11.00am – 11.40pm open to all male members, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends. Due to Covid 19 there will be some changes.

Winter is on the way and we have some great deals on offer for the coming months! Winter Opens taking place every Wednesday from 7th October. GUI/ILGU Vouchers for prize winners. Handicap limits apply. Booking online via BRS & Website. Tee times between 10am-2pm

Country Membership - 12-month offer. Join between 1st October - 31st October, fee covers the remainder of 2020 & 2021. Fee €275* Must be a member of another club. Winter Membership - 7 day from early October - early March Only €150. To avail of the above offers, you can contact Kevin on 086 8044 115 or David on 071 984 1302 or you can fill in our membership form on our website bundorangolfclub.com

WORLD HANDICAP SYSTEM: ​The World Handicap System (WHS) system will launch in Ireland on 2nd November 2020 and will provide golfers with a unified and more inclusive handicapping system for the first time.

The handicap committee are advising all members to watch the short videos online at the golfnet website at https://www.golfnet.ie/whs

2020 ATLANTIC CHALLENGE: The organising committee of the Atlantic Challenge regret that the 2020 version of the competition has being cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic with safety of all the percipients being the most important concern. The competition will return in 2021.

Cruit

Another great day on Sunday and another super turnout. Scoring was very close, and our competition secretary had a time trying to get right order. Finally he got it worked out and he ended u on top himself..... Well done Eugene.

The Harbour Front - Apartments & Cafe, 10+11/10/2020: 1st : Eugene McGarvey (11) 40pts BOT; 2nd Michael Q Boyle (11) 40pts BOT; Gross Derek Bonner (5) 35 Gross Pts; 3rd Dermot Devenney (11) 40pts; 4th Denis Boyle (17) 39pts BOT; F9 Ray Gallagher (9) 23pts; B9 John F Sweeney (30) 22pts BOT. PAR 68. CSS 67 (37pts)

This weekend we have our Captain’s outing to the beautiful Sandy Hills in Rosapenna, on Saturday. Good Luck to our Captain Eammon Kelly in this strange year.

In Cruit we have 18 hole stableford sponsored by the Rosses Credit Union.



Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

With Golf getting more and more uncertain with the times we are in and not knowing what the next set of restrictions will bring, Gweedore Ladies decided to take the Siopa Mhici Sponsored Competition forward and played it last Saturday in beautiful Autumn sunshine and perfect conditions.

Mhici’s has always been a very generous sponsor to the Club down through the years and this is always a much anticipated and well supported event. Winners were 1st Ann Curran 38 pts,2nd B.O.T. Marie Kelly 37 pts, 3rd Breid Gallagher 37 pts. Many thanks to Gallaghers, Supermarket for their generous sponsorship to the club.

This Saturday, October 17th the ladies play for the Credit Union Prize and this seems to be the last of the 18 hole sponsored competitions for the season. Please note that you can play in the Club daily competition for €2 entry over 11 holes. Holes to be played 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 , every time 10 cards are returned this will conclude that competition and the next one will start. Happy Golfing.



Gaoth Dobhair

Ba é Padraig Gallagher (14) a bhain an comórtas a bhí urraithe ag Barr na Gaoithe teo ag an deireadh seachtaine le scór breá de 65. Bhí an scór ceanna ag Odhrán Mac Niallais (12) agus Micheál Óg Ó Dochartaigh (16) agus fuair siadsan an dara agus an triú háit. Bhain Hugh Ó Gallchóir (3) an grós le 70. Ba é Owenie Mór Ó Gallchóir (13) a bhain an chead naoi le 32 agus ba é Hughie Mc Bride (18) a fuair an dara naoi le 28. Bhain Michael Rodgers (23) an catagóir le 67. Míle buíochas le Barr Na Gaoithe teo as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar an chomórtas i mBliana arís.

Last week's seniors competition was won by Pól Ó Rabhartaigh (14) with 38pts and second place went to Peadar Ó Gallchóir (13) with 37 pts and Charles Boyle (20) was third with 34pts. The seniors competition continues every week and can be played Tuesday Wednesday or Thursday. The seniors competition is open to both members and visitors aged 55 and over. Entry fee for members €5 and visitors €10.

Next weeks Competition will be sponsored by Paul A Roarty electrical contractor.

There was a very good turnout for the beginners competition again on Saturday.The winner was Bernard Boyle (20) with 37 pts on a break of tie, from Ethan Harkin (18) and Neasan Mc Bride (22) who filled second and third places also on a break of tie. Great to see consistently good numbers turning out every week. Keep it up lads.

Dunfanaghy

Gents Club Stableford, Sunday 11th October: 1st Seamus McGinley (15) 43 pts; 2nd Ian Ireland (13) 41 pts BOT; Gross: Shaun Cannon (8) 32 pts; 3rd Finn Dalton (16) 41 pts BOT; Front Nine: Sam Hegarty (15) 23 pts; Back Nine: Fergus Mullen (15) 21 pts BOT. CSS: 38 pts

Sunday’s Open Stableford competition was exceptional for the fact that there were two Holes-in-One by competitors. Paul Smyth had his at the second hole and Sam Hegarty's came at the seventh hole. Two on the same day may be very unusual but what made it unique was that both came in the same fourball. Congratulations to Paul and Sam and drinks can be claimed when the bar opens again!

Gents Open Stroke, Saturday 10th October: 1st John McNulty (10) 61; 2nd Oisin Langan (14) 64 BOT; Gross: Johnny Shields (4) P/Salon 71; 3rd James Doherty (13) 64 BOT. Front Nine: Eugene Gallagher (17) 30.5 BOT. Back Nine: Bernard McGlade (17) 32.5 BOT. CSS: 67

Gents Open Stableford, Wednesday 7th October: 1st Keelan Magee (11) 38 pts BOT; 2nd James Doherty (13) 38 pts BOT; Gross: Brendan Kelly (7) 29 pts; 3rd Ger Dalton (10) 38 pts BOT. Front Nine: Tony McGilloway (10) 22pts BOT. Back Nine: Colm Donaghy (13) 19 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts.

Letterkenny

Members Competition (07/10/2020): Winner on the day was Gerard McCloskey (25) with a terrific 42 points on (BOT) with 3 pars & no blanks. 2nd place went to Paul McBride (23) also with 42 points including 4 pars & only blank coming on the 7th. Gross prize went to Pat Boyce (9) with a superb 39 points in a round that yielded 12 pars & a birdie on the 3rd hole. 3rd place went to the ever green Tony Logue (16) with 40 points (BOT).

Connolly’s VW Members Competition (10/10/2020): Winner & best gross with a magnificent 44 points was the long hitting Liam Sweeney (8). Despite a double bogey on the 1st hole he responded with birdies on the 3rd & 7th to record a two over front nine. 8 pars in a row & a birdie on the 18th saw Liam record a super one over par round of 73. 2nd place went to Jonathan Coady (23) with 42 points (BOT) including 5 pars. 3rd place went to Andrew McGuckin (17) also with 42 points including 8 pars & a birdie on the 11th. Joint 4th place went to Ciaran Herron (19) & Patrick McGowan (11) who couldn’t be separated after cards were returned.

Value Centre Members Competition (11/10/2020): Winner went to Seamus Kelly (19) with a terrific 44 points including 6 pars & a birdie on the 5th. 2nd place went to Niall Diver (16) with 40 point (BOT) including 7 pars & a birdie on the 18th. Gross prize went to Kevin Rafferty (4) with a superb round of three over par including 13 pars & a birdie on the 18th. 3rd place went to Darren Hunter (23) also with 40 points (BOT). 4th place was Keith Spence (12) also with 40 points including birdies on 2nd, 3rd & 7th.

Letterkenny Ladies

Geraldine Og’s sponsored the 18 Hole Competition on Thursday 29th which was won by Veronica McAteer with a very commendable 36pts. playing off 14. The Runner-Up was Marian Keating 35pts. 3rd Angela Bradley 34pts.(bot). 4th Mary McGlynn 34pts. Front 9 winner was Rena O’Herlihy 18pts. and Evelyn O’Malley won the Back 9 on 20pts.

Hard to believe but it’s Turkey time and already 3 have been dished out! Ever reliable Marian O’Sullivan took the first one carving out a delicious 20pts. on the Front 9 to ensure festive fare for the O’Sullivans on the 25th! Maureen Sweeney was 2nd also 20pts and Katrina Rainey came 3rd with 18pts.

The following week it was the turn of honourable secretary Cecelia Doran to bring home the bacon (or in this case the turkey) with a winning score of 18pts. leaving Bridie Gildea and Sarah McBrearty in 2nd and 3rd places respectively on 17pts. each.

Turkey No.3 was claimed by Eileen Williamson with a very emphatic 22pts while Kay Kelly and Anne Flannery were 2nd and 3rd respectively with 21pts. each.

The turkey competitions have been very well supported with close on 40 ladies competing in each one. The course remains in excellent condition and with the exception of one or two days of poor weather playing conditions have been excellent also. This Sunday 18th October will be the first of the Hamper Competitions played over 18 holes. 9 Hole Turkey competitions will continue throughout the month on Thursdays and every second Sunday. In addition there are 18 Hole club competitions every Tuesday so no excuse not to stay active.

Rosapenna

Seiko Series: Seiko Series (Day 3) took place on Sunday the 11th with the results as follows - 1st Michael Bradley Jnr (8*) with 44pts.; 2nd John Boyce (12*) with 42pts; Gross Michael Bradley (5) with 34 gross pts; 3rd Brendan McGee (21*) with 41pts; 1st Nine Peter Smyth (13) with 21pts bot; 2nd Nine John Casey (8*) with 22pts.

Twos - John Doran Jnr, Michael Carr, Peter Smyth, Hughie McClafferty x2, Charlie Byrne, Joe McHugh, Brendan Roache & Michael Bradley Jnr winning a sleeve of Titleist NXT Tour per two.

The fourth & final Seiko Series event (G.o.Y) will take place this coming Sunday the 18th over the Old Tom Morris Links, tee times available to book via the BRS App.

Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay: Well done to young Conor Casey who defeated Mick Gallagher Jnr in the final of the Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay. The final was contested in near perfect conditions on Sunday past over the Old Tom Morris Links.

Golfer of the Year 2020: With 5 of the 6 rescheduled Golfer of the Year events played the table is as follows -

John Boyce 21pts

John McClafferty 19pts

Gary McClafferty 18pts

Mickey (M) McBride 18pts

John Doran Jnr 14pts

Seimi McBride 12pts

Conor Casey 12pts

The final Golfer of the Year event for the shortened season is the fourth Seiko Series event scheduled for this coming Sunday the 18th, a full G.o.Y table is on display on the member's notice board in the Golf Pavilion.

2020 Doubles Matchplay: All third rounds ties must be completed by Monday the 19th of October. Members who have not paid their entry fee are asked to pay same in the Golf Shop asap.

Upcoming Events

October: Sunday 18th - Seiko Series - Day 4 (G.o.Y)

Sunday 25th - Club Competition

Portsalon

Postponement of Winter Series: This year's Winter Series, once again to be kindly sponsored by Auto Fast Fit, Letterkenny has been postponed until January in the hope that we can run it early in the New Year over consecutive weeks. The event has been a great success over recent years and we would like to keep it open to as many members and visiting golfers as possible, which will simply not be possible this side of Christmas, with current restrictions considered.

Winter Rules: From Monday 5th October we have introduced six-inch placing on the fairways and this will stay in place until the end of October.

From the first of November the competitions will become non-qualifying as we move to a shortened course and the fairways will be out of play. This year we have mats available and members will have the choice to use a mat on the fairway or take the ball to the side of the fairway and place the ball. This will give the fairways a chance to recover having had more than 15,000 rounds played since we re-opened in mid-May.

As the days get shorter when the clocks go back, there will be limited tee-time available so again it would be great if everyone would be mindful of their fellow golfers and avoid slow play. There should not be any gaps on the golf course with a full timesheet and if you cannot keep pace with the group in front, then you MUST call the group behind you through.

Handicap System Change: The new handicap system comes into effect on the 2nd of November.

news/golfnet/4832/world-handicap-system-

set-for-november-launch

Club Results - Wednesday 7th October – Open Stableford: Winner: Kristopher McFadden (23) – 44 pts; Runner-up: John Logue (15) – 41 pts; Gross: David McCormick (3) – 34 gross pts; Third: Jerome Doherty (24) – 40 pts

Saturday 10th October – Members Stableford: Winner: Davitt Walsh (13) – 39 pts; Runner-up: Oisin Friel (16) – 37 pts; Gross: David McCormick (3) – 29 gross pts; Third: Aidan McCafferty (30) – 36 pts. CSS: 75

Sunday 11th October – Members Stableford: Winner: Jonathan Gallagher (15) – 44 pts; Runner-up: David Butler (12) – 42 pts; Gross: Stephen Connolly (5) – 37 pts; Michael Bowe (22) – 40 pts. CSS: 71

Portsalon Ladies

Jackie Friel does it again: Jackie Friel (23) hit 36 points and continued her run of good form by winning the Sunday Members competition by a single point from Roisin McCormack (17) with 35pts. CSS on the day was 72. Well done ladies.

Covid-19 Restrictions: Level 3 Restrictions are in place at the Club. Remember to book before you play (timesheet is available to book one week in advance). Follow Club protocols before, during and after your game and enjoy!

Dates for your Diary: Members Competitions: On going

Portsalon Ladies Winter Links 2020/21: Thursday 29th October and Thursday 26th November.

Cloughaneely

We had a great turnout last Sunday in the Club Competition. The winner on the day was Paul Doherty with a super 41pts. Full results: Paul Doherty (9) 41pts 2nd: Cian McGarvey (7) 40pts CAT 1: Paul Harkin (12) 38pts CAT 2: Conor Ó'Gallachóir (17) 38pts CAT 3: Shaun McGarvey (26) 39pts.

The Last Man Standing forms are available in the clubhouse.

This weekend's competition is a singles stableford play Saturday or Sunday. All Members must book a teetime on our website or on the clubnet app. Bígí slán agus tabhair aire.