Kerry go top of table but focus now is fixed on Tuam and Ballybofey tomorrow Sunday

Dublin and Kerry recorded wins in Division One on the resumption today. Kerry went to Inniskeen and defeated Monaghan by three points (0-17 to 0-14) while tonight Dublin got the better of local neighbours, Meath by 1-20 to 0-19.
The other two games in the Division are down for decision tomorrow and could be a decisive factor for Donegal. Galway have been overtaken at the top of the table by Kerry but can re-take that position if they can overcome Mayo in Tuam (2 pm), while Donegal and Tyrone meet in Ballybofey at 4 pm.
Both Declan Bonner and Mickey Harte will be watching closely what happens in Tuam. If Galway can defeat Mayo, then the action in MacCumhaill Park will not be as important as it will be if Mayo can win.
Donegal and Mayo drew earlier in the year and with Donegal having a much superior score difference, it would seem they would be safe without kicking a ball if Mayo are defeated.
Likewise, a defeat for Mayo and Tyrone are absolutely safe.
If that were to happen, it is hard to see either Declan Bonner or Mickey Harte putting much emphasis on the game.
So we will all be watching what happens in Tuam with great interest.
