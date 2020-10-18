Contact

Donegal and Tyrone programme teams: Donegal short a few regulars

Declan Bonner and Mickey Harte pick their teams

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

The Donegal and Tyrone teams in the programme for today's Allianz National League round six encounter have been posted online.

Donegal have two significant absentees with Patrick McBrearty and Michael Langan not listed on the 26 man squad. There were rumours to this effect circulating in the county in recent days. Hopefully, both will be fit for the championship encounter in two weeks' time.

There is a return to midfield for Cloughaneely's Jason McGee.

Meanwhile, Conor McKenna is included in the Tyrone line-up by Mickey Harte.

The teams in the programme are:

DONEGAL

Shaun Patton

Eoghan Ban Gallagher   Neil McGee  Stephen McMenamin

Ryan McHugh   Paul Brennan   Jeaic Mac Cealllabhui

       Hugh McFadden     Jason McGee

Peadar Mogan   Niall O'Donnell    Ciaran Thompson

Jamie Brennan  Michael Murphy   Oisin Gallen

Subs: Michael Lynch, Eamonn Doherty, Eoin McHugh, Conor O'Donnell (Carndonagh), Paddy McGrath, Caolan McGonigle, Caolan Ward, Daire O Baoill, Brendan McCole, Ethan O'Donnell, Andrew McClean.

TYRONE

        Niall Morgan

Liam Rafferty   Ronan McNamee,   Rory Brennan

Tiarnan McCann   Kieran McGeary   Michael McKernan

        Padraig Hampsey    Frank Burns

Matthew Donnelly    Conor McKenna    Darren McCurry

Peter Harte      Conall McCann    Conor Meyler

Subs: Benny Gallen, Kyle Coney, Niall Kelly, Brian Kennedy, Declan McClure, Aidan McCrory, Ben McDonnell, Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael O'Neill, Ronan O'Neill, Niall Sludden

