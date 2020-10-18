Donegal and Tyrone programme teams: Donegal short a few regulars

The Donegal and Tyrone teams in the programme for today's Allianz National League round six encounter have been posted online.

Donegal have two significant absentees with Patrick McBrearty and Michael Langan not listed on the 26 man squad. There were rumours to this effect circulating in the county in recent days. Hopefully, both will be fit for the championship encounter in two weeks' time.

There is a return to midfield for Cloughaneely's Jason McGee.

Meanwhile, Conor McKenna is included in the Tyrone line-up by Mickey Harte.

The teams in the programme are:

DONEGAL

Shaun Patton

Eoghan Ban Gallagher Neil McGee Stephen McMenamin

Ryan McHugh Paul Brennan Jeaic Mac Cealllabhui

Hugh McFadden Jason McGee

Peadar Mogan Niall O'Donnell Ciaran Thompson

Jamie Brennan Michael Murphy Oisin Gallen

Subs: Michael Lynch, Eamonn Doherty, Eoin McHugh, Conor O'Donnell (Carndonagh), Paddy McGrath, Caolan McGonigle, Caolan Ward, Daire O Baoill, Brendan McCole, Ethan O'Donnell, Andrew McClean.

TYRONE

Niall Morgan

Liam Rafferty Ronan McNamee, Rory Brennan

Tiarnan McCann Kieran McGeary Michael McKernan

Padraig Hampsey Frank Burns

Matthew Donnelly Conor McKenna Darren McCurry

Peter Harte Conall McCann Conor Meyler

Subs: Benny Gallen, Kyle Coney, Niall Kelly, Brian Kennedy, Declan McClure, Aidan McCrory, Ben McDonnell, Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael O'Neill, Ronan O'Neill, Niall Sludden