Donegal and Tyrone programme teams: Donegal short a few regulars

Declan Bonner and Mickey Harte pick their teams
The Donegal and Tyrone teams in the programme for today's Allianz National League round six encounter have been posted online.
Donegal have two significant absentees with Patrick McBrearty and Michael Langan not listed on the 26 man squad. There were rumours to this effect circulating in the county in recent days. Hopefully, both will be fit for the championship encounter in two weeks' time.
There is a return to midfield for Cloughaneely's Jason McGee.
Meanwhile, Conor McKenna is included in the Tyrone line-up by Mickey Harte.
The teams in the programme are:
DONEGAL
Shaun Patton
Eoghan Ban Gallagher Neil McGee Stephen McMenamin
Ryan McHugh Paul Brennan Jeaic Mac Cealllabhui
Hugh McFadden Jason McGee
Peadar Mogan Niall O'Donnell Ciaran Thompson
Jamie Brennan Michael Murphy Oisin Gallen
Subs: Michael Lynch, Eamonn Doherty, Eoin McHugh, Conor O'Donnell (Carndonagh), Paddy McGrath, Caolan McGonigle, Caolan Ward, Daire O Baoill, Brendan McCole, Ethan O'Donnell, Andrew McClean.
TYRONE
Niall Morgan
Liam Rafferty Ronan McNamee, Rory Brennan
Tiarnan McCann Kieran McGeary Michael McKernan
Padraig Hampsey Frank Burns
Matthew Donnelly Conor McKenna Darren McCurry
Peter Harte Conall McCann Conor Meyler
Subs: Benny Gallen, Kyle Coney, Niall Kelly, Brian Kennedy, Declan McClure, Aidan McCrory, Ben McDonnell, Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael O'Neill, Ronan O'Neill, Niall Sludden
