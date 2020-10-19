Another very successful Superbikes weekend for Irwin brothers at Brands Hatch

The incredible Irwin brothers from Kilmacrennan led an Ireland 1st and 2nd in the last round of the British Superbikes Championship at Brands Hatch in the most hotly contested race of the season. The brothers led a race long battle as Rhys beat his older brother Caolan to the line by 0.360sec with Irwin Racing lifting the winners trophy.

Caolan and Rhys began the weekend's free practice sessions 1 and 2 through the speed trap. Following qualifying Caolan started race 1 on pole his second of the series, taking his first podium of the weekend in a race that saw his brother Rhys retire from the front of the race due to his bike chain snapping.

Caolan began race two from the front of the grid with his younger brother starting from P15. Fastest off the line Rhys romped through to join his brother with the leading pack in a race that went right down to the wire with a hairs breath between the two brothers as they crossed the line.

In the overall Championship standings Rhys in his Rookie year finished an amazing 2nd place with his older brother Caolan in 4th place overall.

The delighted duo offered thanks to all their parents and loyal supporters James Gallagher Oasis Bar Letterkenny, Wesley Regan, Eustace McKee Joe Macs bar, Shane Wogan of Wogan Performance Bikes, Eamonn Medlar racing, Motorcycling Ireland, Mondello Park, Denis Sheridan DS Waste, Mark Arnott Moto Shocks James Gibbons and son electrical without whom contesting the BSB would not be possible.

A week's much needed downtime now before training for the 2021 season begins.

