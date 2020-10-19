Donegal to be without defender Odhrán McFadden Ferry for Ulster championship

Donegal look set to be without man-marking defender Odhrán McFadden Ferry for the upcoming Ulster senior championship.

The Gaoth Dobhair man, who is a member of the Irish Army based at Finner, is presently preparing for a tour of duty to the Lebanon which begins in November.

McFadden Ferry was a notable absentee for Sunday's league game against Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

He will be a big loss to Declan Bonner. He had become a regular in the recent past as a tight marking defender for Tir Chonaill.