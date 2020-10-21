We're going down to Kerry to win says Donegal manager Declan Bonner

Mathematically, Donegal can still win the Allianz National Football League Division One title but the odds are slim. However, Donegal manager Declan Bonner is going to Tralee on Saturday to be competitive.

Donegal are two points adrift of Kerry in the league table but if they were to overturn the Kingdom on their own patch and Galway and Dublin were to draw their final game on Sunday then Donegal would be champions because they have a much superior score difference.

And while Donegal will be trying to win in Kerry, they will also be keeping an eye on McHale Park, Castlebar on Sunday where their championship rivals Tyrone play Mayo. Will he have a spotter at the Mayo venue?

"We can hardly get ourselves into our matches, without getting into McHale Park. It should be a good match, that one, with a lot to play for down in Castlebar. But look, we'll concentrate on our end of it, a real challenge going down to Kerry. Busy, busy schedule ahead of us," said Bonner.

And at the press briefing yesterday (Tuesday) ahead of the trip south, the Donegal manager didn't mention winning the league, but he wants Donegal to travel south and put their best foot forward.

"No. We are going down there to be competitive. We are going down there to win the match. That's always been the case. There will be a couple of changes, that's part and parcel. We are a week out from championship and we have to take that into consideration.

"We are going down there with a relatively strong side and we're hoping to get a performance. We are going to be up against a really good Kerry side who are looking for that top spot in Division One," said Bonner.

The big problem for Bonner and Donegal is that the game is just a week out from the biggest game of the year - the Ulster championship quarter-final against Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park on Sunday, November 1.

With no back door this year, the main focus will be on that game

"Yeah, we have to take into consideration the Tyrone game and that's our priority at this stage. And at the same time, yeah there'll be a number of changes but we'll still be hoping to travel relatively strong. But the priority has to be Tyrone on Sunday week, and we know the challenge that's going to bring.

"We're looking forward to heading down. it is always a good experience playing Kerry down in Kerry.

"They are still one of the top teams in the country. They have a number of new players in there and in Sean O Shea, David Clifford, they have really top class forwards. They have Michael Burns starting, involved against us in minor final in 2014. He is in there at the minute, playing well.

"It will be a real challenge and it's a challenge we want," said Bonner.

Bonner agreed that it is always difficult playing games so close to the championship but that is normal.

"Yeah, that's part and parcel of it. But look, you can get those knocks at any training session. It will also give lads an opportunity to play against quality opposition, with Kerry going for the league title. It is going to be a real competitive match and it will give some of our lads an opportunity to put a hand up."

On the injury front, Bonner said he had no further news on Patrick McBrearty and Michael Langan, but would be checking on them at training last night (Tuesday). It was a similar situation with Conor O'Donnell (St Eunan's) and Eoghan McGettigan (Naomh Conaill). He was hopeful that some of those may make the journey and get some game time. But he also felt that all of them would be available for the championship encounter with Tyrone.

Bonner confirmed that Donegal will be without Odhrán McFadden Ferry for the championship because he is preparing for a tour of duty with the Irish Army in the Lebanon.

"We have known this for some time and we wish Odhrán well," said Bonner. "One door closes, another opens. Listen, Odhrán McFadden Ferry came in last year and played his first game in the Ulster final and he started all our games prior to lockdown. No doubt he's a loss, but we wish him well. He'll be out for six months and will be back in early May. But it gives someone else an opportunity."

Asked about the logistics of travelling to Kerry, he revealed: "We're going to be travelling individually. You have to take everything into consideration and the risk factor of having lads together on a bus for a long period of time. Any slip up at this stage and the championship could be gone; it's as simple as that there."

In relation to recent games being conced by counties, Bonner wasn't impressed. "Listen, could we have done without the match, yeah. But in saying that, it is Division One and it's National League, the second most important competition and we are going to be fulfilling the fixture.

"With the times that are in it, I don't get it or these cancellations or not turning up. It's the same for everyone. You have to get on with it. We're fortunate enough to be in the situation that we can go out there and represent our county, in the doom and gloom.

"We see it as a privilege to be representing Donegal and we will be fulfilling our fixture at the weekend. And doing it giving the performance that's required.

"It's the same for every county out there. We will go out there to represent Donegal and not just the people inside Donegal but all over the world. And maybe in this pandemic at the minute, it will bring a smile or a bit away from the doom and gloom that is out there.

"And I keep saying this, it is so important for us to be fit to go out there and do that and represent our county as best we can," said Bonner, who felt that the championship would always go ahead, although he was nervous about the decision this week.

"Listen, at the back of your mind, you were concerned, but it was out of our control. I did feel that there was a will on behalf of the GAA and the Government to run the championship. We are looking forward to it now, the trip to Kerry this week and championship the next weekend.

"We will take it step by step at the minute. We got over a hurdle at the weekend where we wanted to consolidatedour position in Division One and that's done. Next step now is going to Kerry at weekend, and after that we get ready for Tyrone the following weekend."

Asked was it possibly safer now for players, he said: "Again I can only speak from our point of view and the preventions we have in place under the guidance of Kevin Moran. We're doing everything in our power to keep the virus out of the camp. Nothing is water tight because fellas have to go back to their families.

"It is unchartered territory. I'm getting ready this week to go to Kerry. Do I know what squad will be travelling at this stage? Possibly not. All we can do is keep doing what we doing," said Bonner.