Republic of Ireland to play England at Wembley next month

Details of international friendly announced

Ireland

Seamus Coleman in action against Raheem Sterling during the international friendly in Dublin in 2015 PHOTO: STEPHEN DOHERTY

Reporter:

Reporter

The Republic of Ireland will play England in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium next month.

Stephen Kenny’s side will take on Gareth Southgate’s England on Thursday, November 12 with an 8pm kick-off.

The friendly will represent Ireland’s first game against England since a scoreless draw at the Aviva Stadium in June 2015. The sides drew 1-1 at Wembley in May 2013.

The Ireland squad will base themselves in England ahead of the match which will be followed by UEFA Nations League games away to Wales and home to Bulgaria.

"It’s a high quality game for the team. With minimal travel between London, Cardiff and Dublin in these changed times, it is better for us logistically with player welfare paramount," said Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. 

"It helps ensure we will have our strongest possible squad available for all three matches."

The English FA are currently working with their Government on a return for spectators but the Ireland fixture is scheduled to be played behind-closed-doors.

England were due to host New Zealand in the first game of the November international window but that game was cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. 

