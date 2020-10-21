DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL . . . All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

An Tearmainn

Lotto Results 16/10/20. Nos drawn 4,13,22,24. Jackpot €9800. No Winner. Match 3 1 winner €80 Caroline Dorrian, Millbridge Shop. Open draw winners €10 each Noreen McColgan, Cill An Oir; Stephen Sheridan, Kilmacrennan. Next week’s Jackpot €9850

The very popular drive in bingo has had to be postponed due to the recent guidelines update. It will return when it is safe to do so and when restrictions are lifted

All in Clg an Tearmainn were saddened to hear of the passing of young Donnacha O'Hare from Moville, condolences to the O'Hare and Hegarty families at this sad time.

The Donegal gaa county boards “win your house in Dublin” draw is back in action again after a pause in activity during the covid crisis, tickets are priced at €100, and are available online or from the club Secretary Kieran Gallagher on 087 755 6583 https://winyourhouseindublin.com/donegal-gaa/.

As the county is still under restrictions,and new ones to be added, now is a good time to check in on your elderly and vulnerable in our communities, with the evening’s closing in and weather turning that bit colder, a quick call or visit may be appreciated.

Our club community response is still in operation should anyone need assistance, contact club secretary Kieran on 087 755 6583, or indeed the community response coordination by Donegal Co Council on freephone 1800-928982.

Malin

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €1050, Sequence drawn was 6-5-3-7-8-2-4-1 winner of the €50 consolation prize was Maeve Mc Laughlin, Blackmountain, sellers prize going to Calvin White. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1100. As always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in the following retail outlets, Boggs Butchers, McCleans Shop, Malin and Seaview Stores, Malin Head and also from our band of young eager sellers.

As you all know Covid has played havoc on just about everything in our lives, the GAA (at the local level) hasn't been any different. In response to these new challenges the club has decided to move with the times and take the lotto online. With new technology that we are calling JOHNBYRNE ROBOLOTTO1000 (working title) all our club supporters who don't get a visit from a local lotto seller can play the Club lotto from their phone or laptop. Here's the link to play https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp

?ll_id=2504#Anchor

To get the best value we recommend playing 3 lines in one week for €5; however, you can still play 1 or two lines. Don't forget to select auto renew at checkout. This means the app will automatically enter you for each draw.

To celebrate going online we are giving away a €20 Voucher to the Malin GAA Shop just in time for Christmas. To be in with a chance of winning the voucher give this post a like and a share. We will pick the winner on Sunday 1st November. Don't forget to share this message and link with any Family Group Chats or Malin fans outside the reach of our army of local lotto sellers. Finally a special word of thanks to the Club Lotto Sellers & all those who bought lottos and those who continue to support the Club.

Club Shop: After 6 long months, we are delighted to announce that our club shop is now open for business to the public once again. There are still a limited amount of club face masks for sale, as well as many other items of club gear available. Shop will be open from 12 to 1.30 on Saturdays and from 11.30 to 2 on Sundays. For queries outside of opening hours, contact Susan on 086 7832242, apologies for the incorrect number given last week. With Christmas fast approaching, get your orders in early.

Win Your House in Dublin: We are now fast approaching the massive draw, which will take place in early December, tickets are priced at €100 and would make an ideal early Christmas present for a loved one. There are some other fantastic prizes on offer, namely a brand new Mazda 2 car, or a holiday. So if you haven’t bought your ticket yet, contact John Byrne on 086 2507380, Danny Lafferty on 086 8988180 or Pat Mc Laughlin on 087 2030115.

Condolonces: We would like to offer our deepest sympathies to Aoife and Sean O'Hare, the extended Hegarty and O'Hare families and all our friends in Moville GAA on the sad passing of Donncha over the weekend. Ar dheis de Do raibh a anam.

Urris

In these uncertain and ever changing times we ask all members to adhere to all government and health guidelines regarding Covid. We may be apart as a club now with all training and matches suspended but together we can play our part in keeping ourselves and our community safe.

Club and county ladies player Nicole Gordon is the contact for the Donegal Senior Ladies team who are running a Lotto Bingo to help raise funds to help fund the running of the senior team. To enter, send your name, mobile number and six numbers between 1-47. Pay €10 by using Revolut to Nicole on 0863916508.

The club still has some tickets left to sell in the Donegal GAA Win a house in Dublin Draw. This draw takes place in December so if interested in purchasing a ticket please contact John Friel on 0860523550. Cost of the ticket is €100.

Clg Urris offers deepest sympathy to Aoife and Sean O'Hare on the death of little Donncha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the O'Hare and Hegarty families at this difficult time and to all his little teammates at Clg Moville. Ar dheis de Do raibh a anam.

St Naul's

Slotto: Draw results from 18/10/2020. Numbers drawn were 5 4 7 1 6 2 3. No Jackpot winner. Consolation prize of €100 www.winyourhouseindublin.com goes to Francis Carr, Letterbarrow. Next week’s Jackpot is a whopping €4640

MacCumhaill's

Bingo: Unfortunately our bingo has been cancelled due to clarification we've received re. the new guidelines. We understand the disappointment many will feel but we have to adhere to the rules set out.

Donegal Covid-19 Community Response Forum: The Donegal Covid-19 Community Response Forum remains in operation for anyone who may need some extra assistance or information on support services at this time. The helpline may be contacted on 1800 928 982 or by email at covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie at the following times: Monday-Thursday 9am - 5pm or Friday 9am to 4.30pm (Calls will not be answered between 12.30pm - 1pm). Please pass these contact details to anyone who may need some help at this trying time.

Your Club Needs You! The ability of the club to raise much needed income to support our normal operation and development plans was severely hit in recent months due to Covid-19 and it is now more important than ever to raise funds and we’d appreciate any support anyone can provide. How would you like to win a €100 Win Your House in Dublin Ticket? We have another ticket up for grabs this month as a prize again for taking part in the lotto. Anyone who enters online this month and takes out a minimum of 11 draws for €20 (11 weeks entry at €2 per week with one week free), or for a longer duration, will be entered into a draw for the Donegal GAA House Draw worth €100 at the end of the month! The online option is open to 9.00pm on a Thursday evening and it couldn’t be easier to sign up, check for us on the Clubforce App! Breakdown of the lotto payment plans is as follows: Buy 52 draws for €90 get 7 free (saving of €14). Buy 28 draws for €50 and get 3 free (saving of €6). Buy 11 draws for €20 and get 1 free (saving of €2). Buy 5 draws for €10. Buy 1 draw of 3 boxes for €5.

Lotto: There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 2, 15, 16 and 20. There were 2 match 3 winners, Stephen Summerville (online entry) & Eileen & Kelvin Lynch (same entry) who receive €75 each. Next week’s jackpot is €6,300. We also have another ticket up for grabs this month as a prize so same idea again.

Donegal House Draw: Anyone looking for a ticket for the Donegal GAA Win a House in Dublin draw can contact Eddie Walsh on 086 319 7622.

Naomh Conaill

There was no winner of last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 10,15,28,30. Two prizes of €50 went to Deirdre Boyle, Glen Road, Glenties and Anna McDyer, Main Street, Glenties. The jackpot now stands at €6,800.

For anybody who wishes to make a guess about our ducks, simply forward your suggestion to 086 8586395..If you would like to play our lotto online simply visit the Naomh Conaill page on clubforce.com and follow the link

Due to being placed at level 5 lockdown the club have suspended our weekly Lotto for now. Anybody who has already completed an entry for Tuesday 20th October will have their entry included in the first draw on resumption of the lotto. All door to door lotto collections will be suspended for now.

For those people who have entered online their entry will be credited against the next valid draw. As no new draws will be created online, any credits online players have will not be used.

The club wishes all our members and supporters a safe and secure time during this lockdown period.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod: With all club training at a stand-still again due to Covid we turn our positive thoughts to our new pitch which is coming along exceptionally well. We look forward to a time where we can get all of our players out on this new surface and we appreciate so much the support to date for our ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser. This year has been a dire year financially for clubs. Our plans to have the income from our lotto go towards financing a large portion of our pitch repayments is no longer viable; as our lotto sales have suffered significantly due to Covid and the limited avenues now available to us to reach our usual lotto subscribers. The support we have received from our GAA community so far, at home and abroad, as we attempt to fund our pitch means so much to us.

If you wish to sponsor a sod for €100 you can do so online atwww.buyasod.com; or you can also pick up a form from any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle). The names of those who sponsor a Sod (or who the sod is in memory of if you wish) will be displayed on a permanent fixture on a wall at the club grounds which will be seen for generations to come. Míle buíochas!

Lotto Results: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 5,10,11,13,14,20! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí 6 ann le ceithre uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Donna Gallagher, a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir anois.

Condolences: The club wishes to extend our condolences to all at Moville GAA club and the O’Hare and Hegarty families on the sad passing of young Donncha. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Ar dheis Lámh Dé go raibh a anam

Under-Age Games: Per the recent directive from Ulster GAA please note that training and games at all levels has been suspended until further notice.

Aodh Ruadh

County action: Well done to Declan Bonner and the Donegal team as they secured Division 1 football for 2021 with a comfortable win over Tyrone last Sunday. We wish the squad the best of luck on their travels to Kerry this weekend.

Elsewhere, we'll be hoping to scalp Tyrone for the second time in a week this Saturday when the Red Hands visit Ballybofey for the Ulster minor football championship quarter-final. We would especially like to wish our own lads on the team, Kyle Murray and Cian Rooney, the very best of luck. The game throws-in at 11.30am in MacCumhaill Park.

Upcoming AGMs: The Bord na nÓg AGM will take place via Zoom on Sunday, 8th November at 5pm. Anyone with an interest in the development of underage football in Ballyshannon is warmly invited to attend. The Club AGM will take place on Sunday 29th November. Whether this year's AGM will take place in the form of a face to face meeting or remotely will be determined by what Covid alert level we are at nearer the time. All sub-committee reports should be with Club Secretary, Lisa McTernan, by Friday 20th November. The Ladies AGM will take place on Sunday 15th November.

Drive-in Bingo: Unfortunately, last week's Drive in Bingo was cancelled. Our apologies to anyone who didn’t get word in time and turned up to play. With current restrictions around living with coronavirus, there will be no Drive in Bingo this week. We will continue to keep the situation under review and hope to get restarted in the not too distant future.

Condolences: We extend our condolences to Paddy Kelly and all the Kelly family on the sad passing of his brother, Michael, recently.

Win a house in Dublin!: We renew our invitation to our members to support Donegal GAA's house draw. You could win a semi-detached home in Dublin with Club Donegal. With over 134 square metres of living space, this four-bed residence is located in Brownsbarn, adjacent to Citywest. On 4th December one very lucky person will win this brand-new house in our capital. Second prize in the draw is a brand-new Mazda 2. Tickets, priced €100, are available to buy online now at winyourhouseindublin.com.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,400. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 4, 6, 8, 9 and 16. In the lucky dip Eileen McIntyre and John Rooney each won €25. The next draw is for a jackpot of €4,500 on Sunday at 9pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Reserve Footballers.

Killybegs

Kilotto numbers 5,6,17,24. No Winner. Next week Jackpot @ €1150.00. No match 3. We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their kilotto ticket online https://game.smartlotto.ie/game/

supporter_home/392

Donegal County Board are currently selling a fundraising "House Draw" for assistance in building their new "Donegal GAA Centre" in Convoy. All Donegal GAA Clubs are assisting in the venture and tickets can be obtained by contacting John "Baker" Boyle 0878328259 or online at https://winyourhouseindublin.com/.

Na nDúnaibh

Cha bhíonn traenáil ar bith ag foirne Faoi-Aois anois go ceann tamaill, seo de thairbhe na dtreoracha a tháinig ó Chomhairle Uladh de CLG.

The Ulster Council of the GAA have decided that clubs would cease training of all teams until further notice.

Ba mhaith leis an chlub a mbuíochas a chur in iúl do ‘Moving Meevagh Forward’ agus do ‘Mc Bride Fishing’ as an urraíocht fial a chur siad ar fáil le postaí a cheannacht agus a chur suas do na foirne faoi-aois. Míle buíochas díbh.

The club would like to thank ‘Moving Meevagh Forward’ and ‘Mc Bride Fishing’ for their very generous sponsorship in helping to purchase and erect Under-Age goalposts. Míle buíochas.

Caithfear ballraíocht an chumainn a íoc leis an cheisteoir roimh dheireadh na míosa seo.

Club membership must be paid to the club treasurer before the 31st of October.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 7 8 13 18 19. The 3 x €50 winners were Mary Doogan, Ballyshannon; William Doherty, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be €5850. The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.

Level 4 Restrictions: All Underage and Adult training has now ceased due to the new restrictions that have been imposed on all clubs due to Covid 19.Several of our Underage teams have indicated that it will be next year now before training resumes again so we would like to express our gratitude to all the mentors parents and children for the cooperation and commitment that they have shown over the past few months in difficult circumstances.

Well done: Well done to Paul and Jamie Brennan and the Donegal Squad on their great win last Sunday.They finish their league campaign on Saturday next with a trip to Kerry.

Club Gear: Thank you to everyone for their cooperation at the O Reilly club gear ordering morning on Sunday last. A reminder also that gear can be ordered anytime online at the O Neills website on the Realt na Mara club section.

Co Board House Draw: Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club Chairman Brian McEniff.

St. Michael’s

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 3,6,7,10,14,16. There were no Match 5 winner. 13 people matched 4 and their names were drawn. The winner of the €100 was Marie Corcoran Kill Dunfanaghy who opted to take a ticket in the Win Your House in Dublin Draw. Good luck Marie. This week’s Jackpot will be €8500.

Donegal House Draw: The Donegal House Draw Tickets will be going on sale again shortly all clubs will receive a number of tickets to sell. we would appreciate if any St Micheal supporters would buy a paper ticket directly from Suzi Roarty, Treasurer, 0872849214. Liam McElhinney, Chairman, 0868611097, Ann Marie Kelly, Secretary, 0879454107 as all tickets sold by the club will benefit the club.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 18/10/2020. Numbers: 1, 4, 14, 15, 20. No jackpot winner. €100 (or House Draw Ticket) Winner: Ciaran Callaghan (Le Chéile). Next Week’s Jackpot: €2950. With the Donegal House Draw happening in early December we are giving our weekly winners the option of a €100 ticket for this draw, which has a fabulous top prize of a house worth €400,000 in Dublin. Draw will take place on Facebook every Sunday.

Win Your House in Dublin - Donegal GAA: Time is running out to get your ticket - contact us now, and we’ll get you sorted! The ‘Win Your House in Dublin’ Draw takes place on the 4th December 2020. 1st prize is this brand new 4-bed semi-detached house in Citywest worth €400K! Tickets are €100 and can be purchased from Brendan McAteer @ The Fanad Lodge. Please contact any committee member or message us on Facebook and we’ll get you sorted. If you buy your ticket directly from us, €20 will go to the club.