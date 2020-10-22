All Donegal Schoolboys Soccer and Youth Leagues have been ceased. A statement confirming this has been released by the chairman of the Donegal Schoolbooys/Youth League as follows:

After consultation with Executive Members the Donegal Schoolboys / Youth League the Leagues for 2020 are ceased as and from today 22/10/2020.

This decision is taken in the interest of the wellbeing and health of all our players, managers, parents and committees.

If we are in a position to do so then new registrations can start on January 1st 2021.

Regarding training for underage players that decision will remain with the individual club .

Any Club wishing to continue training must adhere to all H.S.E. and FA! Covid 19 Guidelines.

We want to take this opportunity to thank all the players, coaches , parents, match officials and committees who worked with us to get football up and running even for a short season.

- P.J. Cavanagh, Chairperson Donegal Schoolboys / Youth League.