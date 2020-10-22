Finn Harps team up with Highland Motors for New Year, New Car draw

Finn Harps FC have teamed up with Highland Motors to offer people the chance to start 2021 in style with the New Year New Car draw. For the price of €20 or €50 for three, entrants will be in a draw for a Renault Clio, A Dacia Sandero Stepway and a €1000 cash prize.

Finn Harps marketing director Aidan Campbell said, “These are wonderful prizes and offers people the chance to start 2021 on a serious high note as they pick up their new wheels from Highland Motors. I think we’ve all had a difficult year and the idea of being able to end it on a high note is very attractive.“

Finn Harps director Ivan Harvey sees the draw as another opportunity to drive the club forward, “At the moment as a club we spend too much on training pitches, so the idea is to use whatever we bring in with this draw to improve the club’s training facilities. Once we do that, we can reduce the spending and time spent sorting that area. It’ll be an asset not just to the seniors but to the Academy as well to add to the great work already taken in Killygordon. We have land available to us to develop so it makes sense to move ahead with this as we face into 2021 and all the uncertainty that comes with it.”

Lawrence Harrigan of Highland Motors said “At Highland Motors we are delighted to help Finn Harps any way we can. We are delighted to help the club build for 2021 and the future with the New Year New Car draw.”



The draw will take place on December 31st 2020.

First Prize- Renault Clio

Second Prize- Dacia Sandero Stepway

Third Prize- €1000.00 cash