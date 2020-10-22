THE SPORTING DIARY: Great return win but the main battle is yet to come for Donegal

Maybe it wasn't the same without the crowd, but it was good to see Donegal back on the field on Sunday. Whatever preparation level they were at, it looked as if they were really sharp and ready for the return.

Was there a bit of shadow boxing by Tyrone? It's hard to know. They were very content to pull all players back in defence and at times Donegal were just able to keep the ball around the middle of the field.

I would imagine there will be a little more pressing done when the sides meet in the championship on November 1 at the same venue.

But from a Donegal point of view, it was very satisfactory. No injuries or suspensions picked up. The big number of impressive individual displays is very encouraging. Finding the Tyrone net on two occasions with scintillating moves and pace was a feature and the goals were taken with aplomb. Peadar Mogan's finish was superb while Jamie Brennan's was more subtle and with his left boot. We also created a couple of other goal chances during the game. The absence of Colm Cavanagh from the Tyrone rearguard was telling.

As is normal now Michael Murphy showed again why he is such a leader both on the field and during the water breaks. His on-field partnership with Ryan McHugh is almost telepathic at this stage.

You could go through the team from Shaun Patton to the replacements. I felt Caolan McGonagle gave his best performance in a Donegal shirt and he looked to be in his best position, in the middle of the field.

The other player who made a valuable contribution, even though only introduced in the second half, was Andrew McClean. The Kilcar man was really busy and fits into the Donegal style of play. He could well be pushing for a starting place in the Ulster championship game against Tyrone on Sunday week.

News that Donegal will be without Gaoth Dobhair defender Odhrán McFadden Ferry is a blow. McFadden Ferry is presently preparing for an Irish army tour of duty to the Lebanon. Although a relative newcomer to the Donegal panel, he had quickly established himself and was probably the best man marker around the county at the moment.

He made his mark during Gaoth Dobhair's great run to Ulster club success two years ago and created his own little bit of history by making his county debut in last year's Ulster final.

He is heading off in early November in a group that includes a number of Donegal GAA players, among them Gavin Mulreaney of St Naul's, who has been part of Donegal panels at all levels. They are wished well.

Donegal head to Kerry this weekend, a logistical minefield in the present climate. While they can mathematically still win the league outright, I don't think that is in the thinking of Declan Bonner and his panel.

The game will be used as preparation but Bonner has already conceded that he will be making changes and also that the main focus is on the Tyrone championship game.

We can expect that everyone who is fit in the panel will be given a chance. In normal circumstances the weekend would be used as a bonding and tactics weekend, but in the present climate that will not be possible.

Hopefully, the squad will return from their trip to Tralee without any injuries. At present they are sweating on the availability of Patrick McBrearty and Michael Langan, while Eoghan McGettigan and Conor O'Donnell (St Eunan's) are also nursing knocks.

But usually the advent of a championship game is the best antidote to any ailment or injury. Every player wants to play in those games and even though this is not a normal season, I think that will still apply.

UNDERAGE BLOW

The decision to not allow underage championships continue under Level 5 of the Covid-19 restrictions is a big blow for all those young players who have been preparing over the past month or five weeks.

Donegal were due to play Tyrone in the Ulster Minor Championship quarter-final on this Saturday in Ballybofey and preparations were almost complete, including press interviews for previews of the game. Indeed, the preliminary round between Monaghan and Cavan took place last Saturday.

And it is even more frustrating for the two counties left in the All-Ireland U-20 championship. Galway and Dublin were due to meet this Saturday in the final and that has been another victim.

At this stage it doesn't look good for the minor championships and that will be a big blow to the many young players involved. The effort and time put in by these players is very similar to what senior players do. Many will ask why these groups are being treated differently.

But I suppose we are in very difficult times and nothing is normal any more.

PLAUDITS

Sunday's game between Donegal and Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park saw the new normal in all its glory. Players arriving at the ground through the main stand, Donegal at the town end and Tyrone at the river end, all with masks on. Balls being sprayed with sanitiser; jerseys lined out at the front of the stand; referee and officials doing their warm-up with masks on.

It was a lovely day weather-wise, which helped make the occasion a little easier. But hats off to the organisers; the event organisers were on top of everything. Nobody could enter the grounds unless they were authorised or on the list of the gatemen.

The local club along with the Co PRO produced a virtual programme, which was available online (with teams) from 1 pm. And there was only one change in each team.

So all round, it was a good day. And MacCumhaill Park was one of the safest places from Covid-19 on Sunday last.

FOOTNOTE: Was talking to a well-known Ardara man based in Sligo who was one of the main men in keeping things safe in Ballybofey on Sunday and he remarked on the absence of the crowd. The result was that every word uttered by the two 'sidelines' was audible. One of the most annoying 'calls' in recent times is when the 'keeper is taking the kick-out. "How long; how long; how long," they call. When this call was repeated a number of times by the Tyrone sideline and subs bench when Shaun Patton was taking a kick-out in the second half, my friend, normally a very restrained supporter, was prompted to say: "90 yards; 90 yards; 90 yards." I'm exaggerating here to make the point; I think he only said it once!