NFL PREVIEW: Donegal's towering midfielder Hugh McFadden looking forward to Kerry trip

Towering Killybegs midfielder Hugh McFadden wasn’t concerned with playing in front of an empty MacCumhaill Park on Sunday, just glad to be back in action after a long absence.

It had been over seven months since McFadden and Donegal put Monaghan to the sword in Ballyshannon in round four of the Allianz Football League.

That was on March 1, and Hugh McFadden scored one of the goals in the 2-12 to 0-8 win over the Farney men.

“It was a wee bit different playing in an empty stadium,” said the big midfielder.

“Obviously there would have been friendlies that we would have played down through the years that there would have been very few people at, so we have experienced that.”

The Killybegs man admitted to finding it a bit eerie after the National Anthem and after Peadar Mogan smacked home the first goal.

“After the national anthem, or when you come out for the second half again, you're usually expecting a cheer or a good rise from the crowd, but that was the opposite the last day.

“Even when Peadar (Mogan) and Jamie (Brennan) scored their goals, there were the roars from the players but silence wasn't long in coming around again.”

Donegal looked sharp and in good shape against the Red Hands and even the Tyrone skipper Mattie Donnelly alluded to how sharp Donegal were in his after match interview.

When asked if they were a bit off the required pace the Tyrone skipper said: “We definitely were not up at championship pitch and Donegal were certainly a pitch or two above us.”

However, McFadden feels that there is often too much read into whether a team is fit or not fit.

“Any person that takes themselves in any way seriously as an intercounty footballer would have kept himself in good shape during lockdown, and they would have prided themselves on trying to be fit for their club.

“Tyrone were in great shape too and a lot of their players are fantastic athletes, and we have a lot of boys in our team that look after themselves.

“Once you get back training for a week or two you should get back up to speed.”

The midfielder also insisted there could not be too much read into that he played a more forward role in last Sunday’s game. Normally he is the holding midfielder who drops back into a sweeping role between the full and half-back lines. His midfield partner Caolan McGonagle filled that role for most of the game.

“It's probably just the way the game worked out the last day. I wouldn't say we went out with too many instructions of exactly what to do.

“Tyrone played very defensively the last day, and that meant when we had the ball, they didn't have too many up the field.

“I wouldn't get too bogged down on that. It was probably just the way the game worked the last day.”

League leaders Kerry, if they overcome the Donegal challenge, will be crowned league champions on Saturday evening and before the other three games in the final round in Division One are played on Sunday.

Donegal are currently lying in fourth place and two points behind Kerry and one adrift of Dublin and Galway.

Donegal went into last weekend’s encounter with Tyrone bidding to avoid being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

The win over the Red Hands means they head south on Friday afternoon still in the race for the league title. Though their fate is not entirely in their own hands.

If Declan Bonner and company were to mastermind a win over Kerry and Galway and Dublin, who meet on Sunday draw, Donegal by way of superior score average would be crowned champions.

They are 50/1 with the bookmakers to claim a second National League crown.

“Kerry will probably approach the game differently. They have a different style of football than what we faced the last day.

“That will pose us different questions but we're looking forward to it.

“We're looking forward to getting a good game against a lot of very good players.”

Kerry with David Clifford, the new Messiah in the Kingdom, in devastating form beat Monaghan by three points, 0-17 to 0-14, in a keenly contested ti, in Inniskeen last weekend.

“I thought they were impressive on Saturday evening against Monaghan.

“We have had a lot of good battles. We had a few feisty enough affairs down in Kerry.

“They beat us up in Letterkenny once a couple of years ago as well.”

The proximity of Saturday afternoon’s joust with the mighty Kingdom in Austin Stack Park, Tralee and the following weekend’s championship showdown with Tyrone, does not unduly bother big Hugh McFadden.

The fear of picking up an injury that could rule a player out the following Sunday is not something he has given much thought too.

“I don't think you can go around worrying about getting injured. The management will do their bit in terms of preparing the team this week, and seeing who they think should be playing.

“Obviously if you were carrying a knock or trying to get over a wee injury, you might not be pushing yourself this weekend with the championship just around the corner.

“But if you're good to go you wouldn't be worrying too much about it.”