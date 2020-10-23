MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Great to see return to action - but there will be hiccups

Last weekend saw the resumption of the football National Leagues. For some it was a feast with the games starting on Saturday with the U-20 All-Ireland semi-finals being played and shown live on TG4; Roscommon and Armagh along with Dublin v Meath were televised live on Saturday evening and TG4 showed three national league games on Sunday with Donegal and Tyrone taking centre stage at 4 o'clock.

The resumption for many was a welcome distraction away from Covid-19 and the constant stream of negativity around lockdowns and different levels. However, before a ball was thrown-in, the Leitrim county board threw a spanner in the works. Even though on Thursday night they had sent their squad sheet to Croke Park for their game against promotion chasing Down and even booked their after match meal, on Friday they released a statement: “Unfortunately due to the greater health situation that has gripped the country, Leitrim GAA has found itself having to concede our Allianz League encounter with Down.”They further added that “a number of players are awaiting test results and unavailable to travel. Other factors also prevented further players from being available, considering this greater health situation and in this course of action, we must respect this situation”.

While some might think it’s only a matter of calling up other lads to the squad, that has never being the case. It’s unfair to ask any club player to step into playing county football without giving them the opportunity to get to a certain level of fitness and some experience before they have to play at the highest level.

While many would have some sympathy for Leitrim others have not. Tipperary football manager David Power said the “integrity of the game was damaged after what Leitrim did.” He went further to say that “there was no mention of how many cases or anything like that”.

Of course Leitrim handing the points from the game to Down will have implications for both those seeking promotion but also in the fight against relegation and with Tipperary trying to avoid the drop and having to travel to Leitrim next Sunday, Power went on to say: “At the end of the day we will be going up to Leitrim but if they are in isolation, the rules says 14 days, how are they going to be able to play next weekend”. Power is right about calling the integrity of the league into question, but there was always going to be a case where some team or another was going to have multiple cases or suspected cases, and with the tight schedule there was never going to be any wriggle room so it does beg the question, how well was this thought out earlier in the summer when the plan was put it place?

I have no doubt the last thing the people involved in Leitrim football wanted to do was concede the fixture. The players and manager would not have wanted this but when the greater good is more important what are they supposed to do?

I understand David Power’s point. He has a job to do and he will be judged on results, so he carries a certain pressure to get the right results for his team. Is this a case of results being more important than the health of the people who are involved?

The uncertainty around whether it was a good idea to resume the national leagues didn’t stop there. Louth captain Bevan Duffy in an interview with Colm Corrigan on LMFM radio after their game against Cork, when asked was he happy with coming down to play the game in Cork, said he wasn’t happy with the situation. In a two and a half minute interview he posed many questions especially around the lack of testing. He suggested that the protocols had to be better. He questioned did people believe that GAA players were immune to the virus. He suggested that others, including ex-players who had ‘lucrative newspaper and television gigs,’ were pushing the return to play.

He went further saying “many players are teachers, some living with elderly parents.” When Colm Corrigan suggested to him that many people were saying that the infections were not coming from GAA players, he said: “If you’re not testing how do you know: If you’re not testing you’re not going to get any positive tests.” He praised the Gaelic Players’ Association for highlighting who wanted to continue playing but also those that didn’t. He believed that tests needed to be carried out on every squad member every week going forward.

He asked the question, what happens if one of the players who were involved in the Cork-Louth game were to test positive later in the week? What would that mean for the other lads that played? “Something has to be done, it wasn’t right that this burden was being placed on amateur players, who were not like professional soccer or rugby players that could be put into a bubble”.

While I, like many others, am glad to see a bit of football being played again it can not be at any cost. What cost are people prepared to go to? Well that’s a different question for each and every individual to answer.