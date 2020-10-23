Donegal rarin’ to go against Longford in Nickey Rackard Cup

Donegal begin their Nickey Rackard Cup Senior Hurling Championship campaign when they face Longford on Saturday, in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny. (Throw in 1 pm)

For Donegal, who won the Division 3A League and promotion to Division 2B back at the beginning of March, it is the first of at least two games in the championship.

The championship is divided into two groups. Donegal are in Group 1 with Longford, Armagh and Leitrim and Armagh. Tyrone, Mayo and Monaghan make up the teams in Group Two. Warwickshire were in this group too but were forced to withdraw due to Covid-19. As a result of the Exiles withdrawal Tyrone have received a walkover into the second round.

“Mayo are the favourites, they have been playing in the higher Division Two for a number of seasons and are the team to beat,” says Donegal manager, Mickey McCann.

“But we are hoping for a good run if we can get everybody fit and well,” said the Donegal boss.

McCann is planning without three of his first choice 15 for Saturday’s showdown with the Shannonsiders.

“Davin Flynn is back with us for the championship, Danny Cullen and Padraig Doherty are all going to miss the game with injury.

“Davin is carrying a slight hamstring strain and we don’t want to risk him. Danny has a knee problem and Padraig is also carrying a knock and we don’t want to risk him either.

“Hopefully we will get over Longford and we will have him for the following weekend.”

This weekend’s three winners along with Tyrone go head to head the following weekend in a play-off.

This weekend’s losing teams will get a second chance through the playoffs.

Donegal only finally got the full squad together since the county senior and junior finals which were on the first weekend of the month.

“We are back over the last two weeks and we have got a good bit of work done,” says McCann.

“We’ve been training three times a week, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and wev’e a good bit of work done and we are happy with the preparations.

“The boys are really hungry for action and hopefully we can now get a run and make it to the final.”

Donegal played Longford in the league back in February and they chalked up a 0-19 to 0-13 win.

“They were a decent enough side. We were playing well at the time. It was the last of the leagues before the final and we won well in the end.

“But we know little about them since and they could very well bring in three or four new lads from outside.

“We feel we are ready but with the lay off we don’t know and we won’t know until we hit the pitch.”

Apart from the inured trio of Flynn, Cullen and Doherty, McCann has an full panel available.