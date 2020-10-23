BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Great win for Donegal over Tyrone but we should not read too much into it

First of all congratulations this week to Declan Bonner and the whole squad on winning on Sunday and securing our position in Division One again next year. It is always important to stay in the top flight, where the best football is played.

It was a good result and we always seemed to have the game in hand. I know Tyrone came back to tie it up with a penalty, which I thought was soft, but the boys upped the ante and pulled away again in the second half.

They always seemed to be playing within themselves and there were a big number of very good individual performances.

Again we had Ryan McHugh and Michael Murphy, I call them the Terrible Twins. They were excellent again and seem to play very well together.

Ciaran Thompson was very steady throughout and our own Jamie Brennan was excellent. He hit the first two points and won two frees as well. And he took his goal very well, similar to what Peter Canavan did in an All-Ireland final, passing it to the net along the ground, and with his left.

He has been getting into great positions and sometimes didn't finish well, but he did that on Sunday showing great composure.

I have to compliment young Peadar Mogan for his goal. Forget about the strike, his sidestep when he left three Tyrone men for dead was a thing of beauty. It is a candidate for goal of the year.

And young Oisin Gallen, I feel there is much more in him. The first ball in to him bobbled. There is not much space against Tyrone and ball retention can be difficult. He is a player for the future and will get better.

Another who did very well on Sunday was substitute Andrew McClean, who showed up really well when introduced.

If you think the intensity was big last Sunday, it will be ten times more on Sunday week. With no back door, it will be like no tomorrow.

Overall, it was a good performance. Tyrone upped the ante in the physical stakes in the second half and it was much more competitive. The first half, I felt, was a bit of a yawn at times, more like a challenge game. But there was much more competition in the second half.

Then there was a bit of cat and mouse. Both managers knew they would be meeting again in two weeks' time.

From a Tyrone point of view, Conor McKenna, back from Australia, was a real physical presence up front and is a good replacement for Cathal McShane. He got stronger as the game went on and especially when he went to the edge of the s quare. We will have to be aware of him for the next game.

Overall, though I would not read too much into the match. A win is a win but it will be all to play for on Sunday week, a whole different ball game. Tyrone will be coming looking for a scalp. Remember, they were in an All-Ireland final two years ago. They had Peter Harte missing, but then we will have Patrick McBrearty and Michael Langan back.

We go to Kerry on Saturday and I'm sure Declan will run a good few of the panel. The focus will be on the Tyrone championship game.

Thank God for TG4. I watched three games on Sunday and also the Dubs against Meath on Saturday night. Fair play to Meath, they got stuck into Dublin, who I think are vulnerable this year.

Mayo looked good against Galway with big Aidan O'Shea at full-forward, but in saying that Galway fielded only half a team. They were obviously minding themselves. They lost Damien Comer and were also short Shane Walsh and the Moycullen boys.

I always have a soft spot for Cavan, but Kildare looked good and they will tighten a few teams in Leinster.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell