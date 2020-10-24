No Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh or Neil McGee in Donegal team to play Kerry

As expected Declan Bonner has left his top players out of the team that takes the field against Kerry in Austin Stack Park, Tralee today in the final game of the Allianz National Football League (throw-in 2 pm)

Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Neil McGee are notably absentee from team and subs listed in the programme for today's game. Eoghan Bán Gallagher is another notable absentee from the squad. Patrick McBrearty is again absent for the second week in-a-row

However, there is a welcome return for Michael Langan, who is positioned at full-forward.

The Donegal team listed in the programme is:

Shaun Patton

Paddy McGrath Brendan McCole Stephen McMenamin

Caolan Ward Eamonn Doherty Dáire Ó Baoill

Caolan McGonagle Jason McGee

Peadar Mogan Niall O'Donnell Ciaran Thompson

Jamie Brennan Michael Langan Oisin Gallen

Subs listed are: Michael Lynch, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Eoin McHugh, Andrew McClean, Conor O'Donnell (Carndonagh), Ethan O'Donnell, Ciaran Diver and Hugh McFadden.

The Kerry team selected is:

KERRY: Shane Ryan; Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Tom O'Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Peter Crowley, Gavin White; David Moran, Diarmuid O'Connor; Micheál Burns, Sean O'Shea, Ronan Buckley; Tony Brosnan, David Clifford, Dara Moynihan.