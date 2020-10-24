Contact

No Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh or Neil McGee in Donegal team to play Kerry

Michael Murphy . . . not involved in Donegal squad for Kerry

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

As expected Declan Bonner has left his top players out of the team that takes the field against Kerry in Austin Stack Park, Tralee today in the final game of the Allianz National Football League (throw-in 2 pm)
Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Neil McGee are notably absentee from team and subs listed in the programme for today's game. Eoghan Bán Gallagher is another notable absentee from the squad. Patrick McBrearty is again absent for the second week in-a-row
However, there is a welcome return for Michael Langan, who is positioned at full-forward.
The Donegal team listed in the programme is:
Shaun Patton
Paddy McGrath Brendan McCole Stephen McMenamin
Caolan Ward Eamonn Doherty Dáire Ó Baoill
Caolan McGonagle Jason McGee
Peadar Mogan Niall O'Donnell Ciaran Thompson
Jamie Brennan Michael Langan Oisin Gallen
Subs listed are: Michael Lynch, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Eoin McHugh, Andrew McClean, Conor O'Donnell (Carndonagh), Ethan O'Donnell, Ciaran Diver and Hugh McFadden.

The Kerry team selected is:
KERRY: Shane Ryan; Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Tom O'Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Peter Crowley, Gavin White; David Moran, Diarmuid O'Connor; Micheál Burns, Sean O'Shea, Ronan Buckley; Tony Brosnan, David Clifford, Dara Moynihan.

