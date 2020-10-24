Understrength Donegal no match for Kingdom as Kerry take 21st league title

Kerry lifted their 21st National League title, easily overcoming an understrength Donegal at Austin Stack, Tralee.

Kerry 2-18

Donegal 0-10

Kerry fielded their strongest available side with no changes from the team that defeated Monaghan the previous week.

Donegal had eight changes from the team that defeated Tyrone with Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh, Neil McGee, Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Paul Brennan not even included in the match day squad. Patrick McBrearty was also missing from the squad.

Tony Brosnan was the standout player for Kerry with Tom O'Sullivan, Paul Murphy and David Clifford also to the fore. For Donegal Ciaran Thompson was outstanding and there were good outings from Jason McGee, Stephen McMenamin and Oisin Gallen.

The first half was very even until the water break. Both sides were cautious in approach with Donegal giving as good as they got.

Kerry were ahead after 35 seconds with midfielder David Moran getting forward to loft over the opening point.

But by the sixth minute Donegal, who had the advantage of the swirling wind, were ahead thanks to two points from Anthony Thompson, both very good efforts and both from distance.

Kerry got back on terms on nine minutes courtesy of a mistake in the Donegal defence and Dara Moynihan took full advantage.

But just before the first half water break, Kerry were hit with a black card on Jason Foley after his attempted trip on Stephen McMenamin. Oisin Gallen pointed the free to nudge Donegal in front.

However, the water break gave Kerry the chance to regroup and they were a completely different group on the resumption. Despite being down to 14 for 10 minutes, they would hit 2-4 before Foley returned to the field.

Their first goal came just after the resumption with David Clifford and Tom O'Sullivan involved before Sean O'Shea sidestepped Shaun Patton to fire home.

Tom O'Sullivan added a point before Gavin White came forward to fire home a second goal and a 2-3 to 0-3 lead.

Michael Langan set Jason McGee up for a Donegal point but three points in quick succession from Tony Brosnan opened an eight point gap for the Kingdom, the final point coming after a poor kick-out from Shaun Patton.

Donegal did respond with three points in succession from two Ciaran Thompson frees and a great long range effort from Jason McGee.

Before the break, Kerry would add further points from Paul Murphy, Tony Brosnan and David Clifford (free) while Caolan McGonagle hit Donegal's solitary score as he broke through, his effort going just over the crossbar.

In the closing stages of the half Donegal also got a black card as Paddy McGrath was harshly adjudged to have clipped Tom O'Sullivan.

Half-time: Kerry 2-9, Donegal 0-8.

Donegal brought in Peadar Mogan at half-time for Caolan Ward and they had the opening point on 39 minutes when Andrew McClean and Mogan combined to set up Oisin Gallen, who clipped over a great score with the outside of his right.

Sean O'Shea had a Kerry free and David Clifford launched another point, his first from play, on 44 minutes.

He missed another one but then hit Kerry's 12th point a couple of minutes later. Brosnan added another to leave Kerry ahead 2-13 to 0-10 at the second half water break.

As the game trundled to its inevitable conclusion Tony Brosnan put his stamp on the game with another point from a forward mark.

Both sides began to empty the bench and David Clifford and Sean O'Shea (free) extended the Kerry lead.

O'Shea and Clifford added to their personal tallies as the game went into added time.

Scorers - Kerry: Sean O'Shea 1-3,2f; Tony Brosnan 0-6,1m; David Clifford 0-5,1f; Gavin White 1-0; David Moran, Dara Moynihan, Tom O'Sullivan, Paul Murphy 0-1 each.

Donegal: Ciaran Thompson 0-5,2f; Jason McGee 0-2; Oisin Gallen 0-2,1f; Caolan McGonagle 0-1.

KERRY: Shane Ryan; Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Tom O'Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Peter Crowley, Gavin White; David Moran, Diarmuid O'Connor; Micheál Burns, Sean O'Shea, Ronan Buckley; Tony Brosnan, David Clifford, Dara Moynihan.

Subs: Jack Barry and Stephen O'Brien for Burns and D Moran, both 42; Brian O Beaglaoich and Gavin Crowley for White and Buckley, both 55; Tommy Walsh for Moynihan 63;

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Paddy McGrath, Brendan McCole, Stephen McMenamin; Caolan Ward, Eamonn Doherty, Dáire Ó Baoill; Caolan McGonagle, Jason McGee; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Andrew McClean, Ciaran Thompson; Jamie Brennan, Michael Langan, Oisin Gallen.

Subs: Peadar Mogan for C Ward ht; Eoin McHugh for S McMenamin 46; Ethan O'Donnell for J McGee; Niall O'Donnell for J Brennan, both 50; Conor O'Donnell (Carndonagh) for O Gallen 63;

REFEREE: Conor Lane (Cork)