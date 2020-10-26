St Eunan's looking for new senior team manager for 2021

Contact
St Eunan's, Letterkenny are on the lookout for a new senior team football manager. The club reached the Donegal semi-final in the last two years, narrowly missing out on a final position, under Richard Thornton.
They have issued the following press release regarding a new appointment:
In line with the current club policy, the position of senior football manager has become vacant.
The executive of the club, are now seeking applications from suitably qualified coaches, from within the club,(minimum qualification is level 1. coaching certificate ). The appointment will be made by conducting an interview process and ratified by the club executive. Short listing may apply.
Applications can be made by e-mail or text to the secretary, on or before Friday the 30th October 2020, at 5.00 pm.
E-mail secretary.steunans.donegal@gaa.ie or text 0872668633
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The junior pupils at Gartan NS present their Special Needs Assistant, Nicole Russell, with a cake after Covid-19 restrictions forced her to postpone her wedding last Friday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.