St Eunan's looking for new senior team manager for 2021

St Eunan's, Letterkenny are on the lookout for a new senior team football manager. The club reached the Donegal semi-final in the last two years, narrowly missing out on a final position, under Richard Thornton.

They have issued the following press release regarding a new appointment:

In line with the current club policy, the position of senior football manager has become vacant.

The executive of the club, are now seeking applications from suitably qualified coaches, from within the club,(minimum qualification is level 1. coaching certificate ). The appointment will be made by conducting an interview process and ratified by the club executive. Short listing may apply.



Applications can be made by e-mail or text to the secretary, on or before Friday the 30th October 2020, at 5.00 pm.



E-mail secretary.steunans.donegal@gaa.ie or text 0872668633