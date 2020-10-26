Lifford Strabane AC's Ed McGroarty best of Ireland team at Ultra World Championships

Contact
Ed McGroarty
On the weekend of October 17th Lifford Strabane AC’s endurance runner Ed McGroarty took to the starting line of the Bigs Backyard Ultra World Championships as part of a 15 person Irish Team. Ed alongside his fellow teammates competed against 25 other countries all starting simultaneously.
This was a last one standing event, which saw the Lifford Strabane AC athlete running for an unbelievable 42 hours, winning the Irish Race and finishing 24th in the world overall which is nothing short of astonishing in a sport designed to push a human body to its absolute limit. Extending the boundaries of what is possible for one person to run, all the while testing one’s physical and mental endurance to its extreme periphery. A sport designed to make or break you, essentially whilst aiding Team Ireland to finish 9th in the world.
A massive well done Ed from all at Lifford Strabane AC. Congratulations on your win and world placing in the genre of athletics that you are so passionate about.
