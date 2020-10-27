Referee who will take charge of Donegal v Tyrone Ulster championship game named

Not for the first time Cavan's Joe McQuillan will have charge of a Donegal v Tyrone game, after he was appointed to take charge of Sunday's Ulster Championship quarter-final between the counties in MacCumhaill Park.

The last time the sides met in MacCumhaill Park in August 2018 in the final game of the Super 8s, McQuillan was also the man in charge.

He has also taken charge of league meetings between the sides.