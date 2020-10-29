Small margins and obsession - Declan Bonner's sights firmly set on Tyrone on Sunday

Donegal manager, Declan Bonner, is looking for the small margins to go his team's way on Sunday as the two best teams in Ulster in recent times go head to head in the Ulster championship.

Bonner was asked about the two teams being obsessed with each other of the last decade and feels it has been there for much longer than that.

"I wouldn't just say it is the last decade; I would say it's a bit longer than that now. There's always been great rivalry, they're your closest neighbours. I suppose of the last 10, 20 years since the teams have began to compete at the real highest level, that competition has been fierce. It's always been a healthy rivalry. Both teams have the highest respect for each other and we know next Sunday if we're going to get out of MacCumhaill Park with a victory, it is going to be hard fought, hard earned. It is going to be challenging, no doubt," says Bonner.

Speaking at the virtual press day on Tuesday afternoon the Donegal boss said he was pretty clear in his head what his starting line-up would be for Sunday and going by his comments, Kilcar's Patrick McBrearty will be in the starting line-up to face the Red Hands.

"I would have a fair idea. But that can change as the week goes on. We wouldn't be far away at this stage (from the starting 15)," he said.

As regards players injured who did not play against Kerry at the weekend, he said: "Conor O'Donnell and Eoghan McGettigan are still struggling. We are back training this evening and probably the weekend is going to come too quick for those lads.

"We are hopeful of Patrick (McBrearty) coming back in. We will know more later on this evening but we are quite hopeful that Patrick will be involved," said Bonner, who was also happy that Paddy McGrath and Michael Langan got a run out in Kerry and he said they "will be in the reckoning for Sunday."

As regards the trip to Kerry last weekend, Bonner said it was a long trip, but it was good in some respects.

"It was a long trip but we're just delighted to be back playing football. It was a testing afternoon on Saturday but it was great to get those guys back on the pitch and getting a lot of game time from our perspective and for the lads. Some of them hadn't played at that level for over a year."

The manager was happy that he had plenty of options around midfield at present: "It's great to have those options. They will all be required, come the weekend. With the way it goes nowadays, Tyrone get a lot of bodies back. The top teams, look at Kerry last weekend, they get their bodies back when they have to defend. And then it's about getting forward as quick as possible.

"Though the game has changed, there is no doubt about that. We're delighted with those younger lads that have come through over the last number of years and have done well for Donegal.

While Donegal have lost three times to Tyrone in the championship in Ballybofey, they have a good record there in recent times, but Bonner says Sunday's game will be completely different.

"This is a completely different time in terms of what MacCumhaill Park is going to be like on Sunday. We're delighted we're playing in MacCumhaill Park. It's a first round of the championship and it's going to be helter skelter. It's going to be the smallest of margins to get over that line and let's hope those small margins are on our side on Sunday."

After the sides on Sunday week, the Donegal management got another look at Tyrone on Sunday as they performed well to defeat Mayo in Castlebar and Bonner was impressed.

"Very strong, no doubt about it. Tyrone are one of the top teams in the country. And they're there for a reason. And they proved that again last Sunday, a difficult assignment going into Castlebar. They deservedly won the match and remain in Division One for next season."

He was very impressed by newcomer Conor McKenna. "Conor has been outstanding since he came back in. I would have managed against him at minor level before he went to Australia and he was outstanding. And that is why he got to Australia. He's come back and he's hit the ground running, and for some people that can be difficult in a different sport, being five years out. But it goes to show the quality that Conor McKenna has. He has adapted pretty quickly and he has been impressive to date."

As regards Darragh Canavan, Bonner said: "We have been aware of him. Listen he is a good player; he's come through the ranks. He's a real player, no doubt about that.

"In the last number of months there has been a lot of change. We have lads coming back from injury, one or two maybe struggling. But in saying that, we are quite happy. Tyrone have taken in a number of players also. Listen, it's a level playing field for both teams."

Bonner's playing days were in the knockout championship and he is ready for what this year's campaign has for him.

"It's back to old school, no doubt. No back door, no side door, no any door. You have to perform every day you go out. One of the top teams will go out on Saturday afternoon, but listen, we'll be doing all in our power to be getting ready for a semi-final."

He feels that the league meeting will matter for little as these teams are very familiar with one another.

"Yeah. Both these teams know a huge amount about each other, the personnel, the way they are going to play. Will it be hugely different? It's hard to know, to be quite honest. It's going to be interesting; that's all I'm going to say. It's going to be a high temp match on Sunday, it's championship and that brings that extra edge to it too.

"This game was fixed for 17th May and that date was etched on our mind for a long, long period, until the lockdown arrived on the scene. We're just delighted to be playing and I'm sure Mickey (Harte) in Tyrone are the same. It's championship time now and we have to adapt.

"There is no doubt, it has been hugely challenging since March 12/13 since we went into lockdown," said Bonner, who added that it brought him into a new world of Zoom, something he hadn't heard of before.

"It was challenging for both management and players. At the end the one thing that kept motivating us was this day was coming. We probably thought it would come sooner than November but it's five days away now and I hope the work we put in will pay off."

The new normal has meant that there are many things that are not the same in the build-up and in the games.

"It's different in every aspect, the pre-match, getting changed at pitch side," said Bonner, who said that Ballybofey would be crowded on a normal Ulster championship Sunday against Tyrone.

"But it's the same for everone. I was always positive that there would be a championship. And it was great to get back on the pitch.

"This week alone, it's pretty dismal out there weatherwise, but it doesn't take away that championship feeling that's out there at the minute."

As regards the water breaks now part and parcel of the games, Bonner is not a fan: "Personally I'd rather do without it. But it is the same for all teams to be quite honest. There are times when it can break momentum. I'd rather see the game continue for 35 or 37 minutes. It is what is and we just adapt to it."

In relation to the possibility of a Covid case coming at a late hour, the manager said it was challenge.

"We got warning early on and we were shut down for best part of two weeks," said Bonner, who said that protocols were put in place. As regards the game being played at this time of year, he said: "Despite the different circumstances the intensity levels won't be any lower than if it was in the height of summer. Both teams know it is knockout. It's basically winner takes all on Sunday."

Having won the last two Ulster championships, there is a big carrot for Bonner and Donegal and he is happy to embrace that.

"We pride ourselves on Ulster and Ulster is a very important competition for us. We know we have a very difficult group this year if we are to achieve that, but we are not looking past next Sunday, because Sunday is a huge, huge match. We will be tested to the limit. If we get over Sunday, we will be delighted."

Asked if he had his squad practicising penalties, Bonner said they were part of the preparation.

"Penalties are on the radar. Listen these games are coming thick and fast. There are games that are going to go into overtime and there will be possible shoot-out along the way somewhere, so you have to be ready for those challenges."

But whether the game goes to penalties or not, the manager says: "There is always an edge come championship week, and it's no different than at start of summer.

"We are five days away now and what a match to start off against our near neighbours Tyrone."