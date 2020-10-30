THE SPORTING DIARY: Beware Tyrone as they are very quiet this week

This week the Ulster Council held virtual press conferences with all the counties ahead of the Ulster championship games at the weekend.

On Tuesday Donegal manager Declan Bonner and defender Eoghan Bán Gallagher were available for interview ahead of their game with Tyrone on Sunday in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Both were very forthright and candid about the task ahead for Donegal. Significantly, at the time of going to press, there has been nothing forthcoming from the Tyrone camp, who seem to be keeping their heads down as they prepare for the do-or-die encounter.

The game is a throw-back to former times - straight knock-out - which means one of the top five or six teams in Ireland will be out of the championship on Sunday afternoon. Declan Bonner and Mickey Harte will be well aware of what the straight knock-out championship entails, that was the way it was when they were playing.

Just over a week ago, many in Donegal were feeling good after their convincing win over Tyrone in the National League game in MacCumhaill Park. What a difference a week makes. Last weekend Donegal, as expected, played a weakened team and lost heavily to Kerry in Tralee while a transformed Tyrone accounted for Mayo on their own patch. It was not as if Mayo had nothing to play for; the result ended their unbroken run of 23 years in the top flight.

Mickey Harte said afterwards that the difference between the two performances a week apart was down to the fact that the Mayo game was a critical game in keeping their status.

There wasn't that much difference as regards personnel between the Donegal and Mayo games, but they did have Peter Harte back and one Darragh Canavan also made an impression for the Red Hands.

If there was any chance of complacency before Sunday last (and I'm not suggesting that on the part of players, but of supporters), then Tyrone's performance in MacHale Park should have put paid to that.

Having to watch next Sunday's game on television will make for a very difficult afternoon for many supporters. Televisions will be under threat; some sittingrooms might not be the best place for young children. The referee will, thankfully, not be able to hear any abuse that might be hurled in his direction, but rest assured that every decision will be contested in the sittingrooms just as strongly as they will on the pitch.

Imagine the mental state of those shifty supporters if the game goes to extra-time and even to the dreaded penalties.

It could be a long day on Sunday and it could be a long run-in to the game also, especially with the threat of a Covid-19 case. There was a case in the Tyrone camp last week which was kept fairly quiet. Who knows what could happen in either camp before the throw-in.

Let's hope both camps remain clear and we can look forward to a game like no other.

Come on Donegal.

Delaney eye-opener

Got time to read Mark Tighe's book 'Champagne Football' over the weekend and what a read. The best gauge of any book is that you just don't want to put it down. And that's what happened with this book, which chronicles the life of John Delaney and the FAI.

The book is probably a poor reflection on sports journalism in Ireland that it took a news reporter to finally get to the bottom of Delaney's outrageous dealings. No doubt he did some good along the way, but his ego got in the way most of the time. The people who sat on the FAI Board over the 15 year period remained silent for the most part as Delaney did what he pleased and anyone who raised any issue were subjected to the vindictive side of Delaney.

The book is not just an impressive piece of writing, it must go down as a great service to the soccer family and sports governance in general.