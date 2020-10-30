McLaughlin happy to get champions Dublin in the opening game in Ladies championship

Donegal Ladies could not have asked for a bigger first test in the championship than they have been handed as they face All-Ireland champions Dublin in the opening game this Saturday.

The game is fixed for Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan with a 5 pm throw-in. It is live on TG4 and the lights will be on at the Cavan venue.

The Donegal Ladies opted out of the Ulster championship after it was brought forward. It was originally planned to play the Ulster games after the All-Ireland series was over.

This week the final touches are being put to the Donegal preparations and one of the more experienced players on the panel, centre half-back, Nicole McLaughlin is happy that she is off work on the mid-term break.

The Loreto, Letterkenny teacher is one of a number of teachers on the panel and she feels the break has come at a good time for her in the preparation for the big game.

"There are a few teachers on the team at both secondary and primary.

"It's good for us, but there are more than just teachers on the panel as well and they are still working," says McLaughlin.

But like all aspects of life preparing for the intercounty championship this year, with the arrival of Covid-19, has been much different to other years.

"It has been different. It seems as we have been waiting for ages for this one game. But it's great that it's here now and we're lucky enough that we are still playing, and still out training. Yeah, it was much different, the big break in the middle and then we weren't able to go back until September. It was something we weren't used to.

"You focussed on club and then moved on to county. It was good in one way, but it leaves the county scene very disconnected."

Like all sports, there was a lockdown with no games whatsoever from mid March to the middle of summer.

The ladies returned to club action first . "It did allow you to focus on the one team at the one time. But then coming back into the county, it felt like it was last year we played the league with the big break in the middle.

"The Ulster Championship was meant to be after the All-Ireland Championship, it was meant to run through to Christmas. But then it was brought forward and it was felt it was better to focus on the All-Ireland championship," said McLaughlin, who added that she did not know why the Ulster championship was brought forward.

McLaughlin is really looking forward to Saturday and says that the Donegal panel has been energised by the arrival of new personnel.

"There are loads of new girls in the panel and others who have improved so much. It is good to be back," said McLaughlin, who said that Treasa Doherty was out this year as she had a baby, but she did not rule her out of making a return in the future.

As for starting against the All-Ireland champions, she is embracing the challenge. "It's good (to play Dublin). To be up against the best; to be the best you have to beat the best. It is good to play them sooner or later so why not play them first.

"You have to top the group to get through and it's an All-Ireland semi-final for those who top the group. It will be good to go at it from day one."

Asked about the health of Donegal's front line sharpshooter, sister Geraldine, she says: "She hurt her knee in the county final, so hopefully she will be okay for the weekend."

It is a major ask of Donegal but as Nicole McLaughlin says, getting Dublin in the opening game may turn out to be a great opportunity. A win on Saturday and they would be well on their way to an All-Ireland semi-final.