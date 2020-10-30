Nickey Rackard Cup semi-final reward for Donegal if they can defeat Armagh in Letterkenny

Donegal are back in Nickey Rackard Cup Senior Championship action this Saturday when they face Armagh in O’Donnell Park. (Throw- in 1.30 pm)

Donegal were 2-13 to 1-14 winners over Longford in the first round last weekend in Letterkenny. Richie Ryan and Ronan McDermott scored the goals in a below par performance.

Armagh ran up a big 1-21 to 0-12 win over Leitrim in their first round encounter in the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

“We didn’t play well at all. Our stickwork and ball handling was not up to the required standard,” said Donegal manager Mickey McCann, who has guided Donegal to a Division 3A league title already this season.

“In fairness it was the boys’ first game in seven months and on a heavy pitch. But it was disappointing because we were flying in training and the first touch and striking was top class.”

Saturday’s tie will be the third meeting between the sides so far this season. Those two other meetings were in the league. Armagh defeated Donegal in the first round of the league back in February, in O’Donnell Park.

But Donegal avenged that defeat in the league final. This game was played in Carrickmore, Tyrone and Donegal had four points to spare at the finish.

“Armagh are a good side and they will have brought in a number of lads that did not play in the league. So they will be stronger this time around.”

Gerard Gilmore struck for 1-3 and Declan Coulter posted 0-10 (7 frees) while Lee Henderson, Danny Cullen, Joe Boyle, Jack O'Loughlin, Sam Doherty hit 0-1 each, in the league decider.

“They beat us well in the first game but we played well in the final and were the better team and deserved to win. That was in the first week in March and was our last game before the lockdown the following weekend,” said McCann.

The Donegal boss is sweating on the fitness of four of his top players. Danny Cullen, Davin Flynn and Padraig Doherty missed last Saturday’s win over the Shannonsiders.

And top scorer Declan Coulter - a Nickey Rackard Cup winner with his native Armagh - was forced out of last weekend's game against Longford with a groin injury.

The free flowing Davin Flynn, who returned to the squad for the championship, also missed the game with a hamstring injury. Danny Cullen (knee) and Padraig Doherty also missed the joust with Longford.

Gavin Browne was also forced out of last weekend’s game after suffering a knock. Danny Cullen had a scan on a knee injury picked up in Setanta’s county final win over St Eunans.

“They are all struggling at this stage of the week to be fit,” explained McCann.

“We will know better after training on Thursday night but at this stage I would say if we get two of them across the line with a bit of luck (we will be lucky).

“Danny Cullen probably will make it and possibly one other but I will know better after tomorrow night.

“If they don’t make it we are going to have to dig deep into the panel.”

Saturday’s game is a winner-takes-all tie. The winners advance to the semi-final while it is the end of the road for the losers.