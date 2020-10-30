Eoghan Bán Gallagher back from injury and looking forward to a strange championship opener

This time last year Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Donegal’s flying corner-back’s thoughts were far from championship football and the defence of an Ulster title.

The Killybegs clubman was in rehab with a serious ankle injury after picking up the injury a couple of months earlier during the Super 8s championship.

Eoghan suffered the injury, a broken ankle, in training ahead of Donegal’s second round Super 8 tie with Kerry. The injury ruled him out for the rest of the season, both for club and county.

“Yeah, it was really difficult,” Eoghan Ban told Tuesday’s virtual press briefing ahead of next Sunday’s mouthwatering Ulster quarter-final meeting of Donegal and Tyrone, in Ballybofey.

“Fortunately enough I’ve great support at home and a lot of the players came to see me. It was a huge mental test.

“I remember going back, the club were playing league games before the championship and I didn’t actually feel like I could go up to watch the games or go to training.

“I felt like I let my team-mates down, being injured. I know it was hugely unfortunate circumstances but it was hugely disappointing to miss out. I missed it a wee bit too much, that I didn’t feel like I could go.

“John Cunningham (Killybegs manager) asked me to go up and help out with the management team, and just be there to support the lads, and that was great. “Obviously this year it’s been a different challenge mentally. It’s going back to when I was 13 or 14 and doing athletics training, and it’s a battle with yourself just. You have nobody there to push you on, it’s just whatever you’re going to do yourself.

“The amount of respect we’ve gained for every athlete who does individual things, in terms of tennis, athletics, the mental strength they have individually is phenomenal.”

Eoghan Bán returned to action at the start of the Allianz League and was a surprise inclusion in the Donegal team that faced Mayo in the League opener in Ballybofey at the end of January.

“Fortunately enough I was able to get back for the first league game, so I got games under my belt before lockdown came in.

“Paddy McGrath and Jason McGee hadn’t got any game time in the National League at all with their respective injuries, so I’m fortunate enough that way.

“I felt when I was back and playing the National League, I wasn’t just back yet. Declan showed good faith in me to keep me in playing games, but I felt I had a lot of work to do myself over the period of lockdown, just to get a few wee things and niggles right and come back stronger.

“I’ve done that over the period, I definitely had a lot of things to work on and I’m happy with the way I used the time. I think a lot of the fellas on our team were happy with how they used it.”

Eoghan admits to finding the Covid-19 regulations challenging but also accepts that the regulations must be strictly adhered to if the pandemic is to be contained..

“I suppose it’s very strange, you’re used to spending time before and after training, mingling and chatting, and having the general craic within the squad. That’s kind of gone.

“You’re in and out as quick as possible, you’re spending very little time around each other to avoid close contact. The only time you’re spending with each other is out on the pitch and you’ve to spend that time very wisely. It’s been a strange period.

“I’m delighted to get back out playing, it’s something we all wanted. I think at the start of it, if players were offered to play the championship at this time or not at all, a lot of people would have taken it, even with the protocols.

“We’re very lucky to have Kevin Moran, who’s well up and keeping us on our toes with following the protocols.”

When asked if he felt the lateness of the championship this year and it being played in winter weather conditions would make a difference he said: “Not really. It’s not something we’ve talked about as such. The weather up here isn't as good for as long a period of the year and that results in the style of play that comes from our county.”

And he does not agree with former Dublin star Bernard Brogan, who stated recently in an interview that he felt the lateness of the competition and the winter like conditions would suit Donegal.

“The National League is played in winter and we found it challenging at the start, but I wouldn’t look too much into that. It’s championship football and everything is geared towards that. Obviously the weather and the elements will be a part of it but it’s out of our control and everyone else’s as well.”

He also insisted that playing in empty stadiums and behind closed doors does not bother him.

“I don’t think it’s going to have much of an impact on us. I’d love to have the Donegal crowd there to cheer us on when things mightn’t be going there, or when we’re on top.

“But we’ve played a lot of challenge games over the last number of years and in more recent years, so every player is used to the aspect of not having a crowd and everything being heard. It’s not going to bring too much difference.

“Obviously it's the championship and it will have a weird feeling because we don’t normally play challenge games in MacCumhaill Park. But we just have to be ready for whatever it is”.

Conor McKenna back after spending five years playing in Australian playing Australian Rules is the talk of the GAA world.

The Eglish clubman has scored 3-4 in his two games since his return. He hit 1-2 against Donegal in Ballybofey, the weekend before last. And last Sunday he bagged 2-2 in Tyrone’s big win over Mayo, in Castlebar.

Tyrone hit the net three times in that 3-14 to 1-19 win over the Westerners.. Darragh Canavan, son of the great Peter Canavan and fresh from the Tyrone, U-20 team also netted one of the goals.

The introduction of McKenna and Canavan has freshened up the Tyrone line up and has given Red Hand supporters renewed hope.

“Conor McKenna was my age at minor, I’d have played against him and Declan managed the team. Darragh Canavan starting the last day, they’re two huge assets for Tyrone.

“Any time you can bring in two players that can have such an impact in such a short period of time, they’re two biggest assets for Tyrone. It will add another dimension to their attack but we’re looking forward to the challenge.

McKenna has a very direct style and likes running at teams and Eoghan Ban admits players that run at defences are hard to defend against.

“They are difficult opponents. Whenever they get the ball, they’re mad to take you on.

“There’s plenty of direct players. We’re lucky enough in Donegal that we have a number of very direct players ourselves, with Ryan (McHugh), Jamie Brennan, Michael (Murphy), they’d be all fairly direct and we’d get good practice against them in training.

“It’s the best way to get used to defending against players that are very direct. Conor’s been excellent since he came back, he’s taken to it very quickly and I think he’s surprised a lot of people.”

The lateness of the championship and the Covid-19 regulations means championship 2020 is going to be like no other.

“Obviously it’s different but yeah, definitely. It’s a few months further down the line but every player has in their head that it’s Championship time, and everyone has to be ready to go. Anything can happen on Sunday and hopefully when the final whistle goes, we’ll be the team on top.”