Tyrone will need a full pack in Ballybofey if they are topple Donegal says Noel McGinn 

There is a greater air of confidence in Tyrone this week after last Sunday’s Allianz League win over Mayo in Castlebar.

The Red Hands won what was a crunch relegation battle by a single point in a high scoring encounter, 3-14 to 1-19. The win meant Tyrone retained the Division One standing while Mayo dropped out of the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

The win and performance was in stark contrast with the previous week’s four point defeat in Ballybofey at the hands of Donegal, also in the league.

“They say a week is a long time in politics. But it is a long time in football too,” said former Tyrone player and now of teamtalkmag.com, Noel McGinn.

“Tyrone were a transformed team in Castlebar from the one we saw in Ballybofey the week before.

“In Ballybofey, they played with no energy and were way off the pace Donegal were at. Donegal won by four points and if anything were more than a four point better team.”

Tyrone, with Peter Harte back and Darragh Canavan in the attack alongside Conor McKenna, were a far better side. They played with more energy and seemed to have a greater hunger for the game.

“They took the game to Mayo and really pinned them back in their own half and they were exciting to watch. It was very encouraging and it definitely lifted the mood of Tyrone supporters. ”

Mayo had hammered Galway by 15 points seven days earlier also in the league in Tuam, 3-23 to 0-19.

The Tyrone win and the manner it was executed was impressive, as was the form of Conor McKenna, who had returned during the summer from five years of playing Australian Rules football.

Two games into the return, former minor star McKenna has scored 3-4. He hit 1-2 against Donegal and he struck another two goals and also landed two points in last Sunday's win in Castlebar. Darragh Canavan, who combined well with the Eglish club man, scored the other goal.

“Conor has been a revelation and with that win over Mayo has raised the mood and hopes in the county. Darragh Canavan showed up well against Mayo and took the goal well.

“The introduction of Conor and Darragh has been a big boost and will bolster the forward line and will take the pressure off Peter Harte and Mattie Donnelly.

“A football man said to me during the week only for Conor McKenna came back from Australia we would be in Division Two and out of the championship.”

And while there is no real form guide as such the former McGinn feels Donegal still pack a big punch.

“Rory Brennan is a huge loss for Tyone and with one of the squad reported to have Covid-19, Tyrone face a huge challenge.

“If Tyrone are to come away from Ballybofey with a win they will have to have a full pack and everybody available and fit and well.”