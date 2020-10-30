MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: How will players cope with having no back-door?

When Declan Bonner sits down to reflect what he is going to say to his players this Sunday, he will have to go back to a time when he played himself; when there was no second chance, no backdoor.

Does it change the message he gives to his players? Does it change the dynamic of the championship and the way every other manager and player will go into battle?

The back door system was introduced into the All-Ireland series in 2001. It set out to give the so-called weaker teams a second chance. The idea was that if those sides that were getting beaten at the first round stage every year were given another opportunity it would give them a chance to improve.

However, like many other sceptics at the time, I was never in favour. In my opinion it demeaned the championship. How could a team that were already beaten in the run in to an All-Ireland final call themselves champions? It also would lessen the value of the provincial championship, which I would have to say has happened.

If you're going to win an All-Ireland, there is no point having your players peaking in May or June. It was all about being ready for the semi-final and the final would look after itself.

Teams used the back door system to introduce new players. They would get six or seven games on the bounce and could iron out any of the difficulties they may have had in the league. They could rest their older players allowing them to be ready at the business end of the year.

This year because of Covid-19 and all that has come with it, the championship resorts back to the pre 2001 era, where you could train for six or seven months just to play one game. Your whole year would hinge on the outcome. Players went into those games with the attitude that this was the only day; tomorrow didn’t matter. Everyone demanded everything. Every single decision that was made was contested to the last. Every broken ball was fought for as if it was the last and when you got an opportunity to have a go, you had to be sure that not only was it in your range but also there wasn’t a teammate better placed to take the opportunity.

Players went into those games with their reputation on the line. If you got knocked out in the first round in May, it would be October before you would get another opportunity to redeem yourself. Since the introduction of the back door has the mindset changed? How will players adapt to a championship game where they can actually hear the shout from a coach or a fellow player? That roar when the national anthem is played and the anticipation of the ball being thrown in, the supporters ready to erupt, gone for now.

While many players have alluded to it down through the years, it was a huge lift when the crowd would raise their voices in support of the team, that roar when you turnover an attack, or someone kicked an exceptional score.

I have no doubt all these things will have been talked about in the last few weeks. The players will have gotten a taste of it in the last two national league games. Knowing the way inter-county teams prepare I doubt it will have too much of an effect on the players’ attitude or commitment.

A couple of weeks ago Tyrone came to Ballybofey to play in the national league. Donegal ran out easy winners. Donegal looked a lot sharper, definitely more up for it than Tyrone. I have no doubt the news the evening before of the sad passing of their former goalkeeper Jonny Curran had a huge influence in how they approached the game; the importance of football goes out the door in circumstances like that but when Tyrone take the field this Sunday I have no doubt it will be to honour the life and memory of their former teammate.

It’s hard to determine who is more ready for Sunday. Donegal kept a number of players back from the trip to Kerry but those that did play were not at the pace required to keep Kerry at bay; conceding two goals and 18 points will not have done the confidence of those that did play any good. And while many will say it was a weakened side, at least eight or nine will start next Sunday.

Tyrone, on the other hand, headed to Castlebar to play a Mayo side that sorted out Galway the week before; both sides needing a win to avoid relegation and once again Mickey Harte’s men had too much for the Connacht men. Indeed, while they conceded 1-19, the fact that they scored 3-14 will have given them a huge boost going into Sunday’s encounter.

In the league game Tyrone failed to pick up the runners from the Donegal defence, they allowed the Donegal forwards plenty of space and time in front of goal; they rarely contested Shaun Patton’s kick outs. I doubt if this will be the same at the weekend.

This encounter will move up a few gears. We have not been good in the last few encounters when it was straight knock out against Tyrone and while many might suggest it counts for nothing, it does sow a seed of doubt, something that Donegal have to get on top of early on.

They have to stamp their authority on the game straight away and dictate the pace. Discipline and patience both in the tackle and in attack will be vital.

This has all the ingredients of being the game of the year. It’s just a pity there won’t be 20,000 or so there to watch it and add to the spectacle.