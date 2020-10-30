BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Tyrone improved immeasurably and Donegal should be warned

First of all I will deal with Donegal's game against Kerry on Saturday last. It was a non-event from out point of view. We probably had just six of the starting team on view and we took a few more off at half-time and the second half.

We played well for the first 15 minutes but after the water break, we coughed up two soft goals and that was the end of the game as a contest.

The only good thing I can say about the second half is that we didn't concede any more goals. Kerry are a potent force up front with Clifford leading them. And they have two great half-backs in Murphy and O'Sullivan. They are an awesome force, especially when playing at home.

It did Declan (Bonner) and his management team a chance to run the squad. I have to admit I wowuld have done the same myself in those circumstances. We did have an outside chance of winning the league title, but I would sooner win the Ulster championship, and that is the way Declan was looking at it too.

It was good to see Michael Langan and Jason McGee back and the Buncrana lad McGonagle is going well in the middle of the field. We will need those men going forward. It was good also to see the form of Ciaran Thompson, who put in a big shift.

The main focus was on Tyrone and having watched them on Sunday when they went to Castlebar and beat Mayo, we should be wary.

The improved immeasurably from the previous week in Ballybofey when they looked a poor team against us in the league.

They have players back with Conor McKenna again to the fore, and on Sunday they had Darragh Canavan. He is an astute footballer, like his father (Peter); the way he took his goal. He showed enough to say we need to be careful on Sunday next.

There was also the return of Peter Harte, who is very important to the way Tyrone perform.

Contrary to what many people felt that after Ballybofey we would skate home, that won't happen. We'll have a battle on our plate and we will have to leave no stone unturned if we are to get the win.

I have said it before, Tyrone were in All-Ireland final two years ago; let's not forget those things. it will take everything and those lads on the sideline to get the victory.

Discipline will be vitally important. We must not get involved. I don't that to mean we don't get stuck in, but we have to be careful. This is a Tyrone team that can leave an arm and leg in the tackle. It is not easy to play against them, but in this day and age no team can afford to lose a man. So that's why discipline will be important from start to finish.

It was cat and mouse the last day, but this time around it will be all out war for the full 70-75 minutes.

Tyrone changed their tactics last week in Castlebar against Mayo and went for a much more attack based strategy. That does not mean that Mickey (Harte) won't go back to his defensive game for us again on Sunday next.

It is vital that we have Patrick McBrearty available. Patrick is physically strong and a potentially dangerous player for us. The bookies are making us favourites but that is probably based on the fact that McBrearty will be fit to play.

With no back door, this will be a battle. Let's be fair, there is no tomorrow; you are fighting for your championship life.

Looking at the overall championship, there is a chance for Donegal to go the distance, but that won't be on the minds of the players on Sunday. It will be hell for leather. We need to be up to speed from the start.

The weather forecast is not good but the weather will be the same for both teams. In Donegal we're used to weather like this. If it's a bad day, we have to watch not to hop the ball and we have to be mindful of balls coming off the upright. Dublin got their second goal against Galway that way on Sunday last.

There will be nothing more than a couple of points in the game. We have the ability to go the distance.

Tyrone had a huge lead when they were gifted the third goal by the Mayo 'keeper on Sunday but fair play to Mayo, they came back. Teams are getting used to the short kick-out and it didn't work for Mayo. If in doubt, I would say go long, we have plenty of height around the middle at the moment.

There is the question of whether Michael Murphy should stay inside but I think Murphy will do what Murphy things best. He has great ability to read game. If he feels he's required out the field, he will be there.

There will be periods of domination and there will be periods when you have to dig in and battle and Murphy won't be behind the ditch when needed.

Along with Ryan McHugh, the terrible twins, let's hope that they are top of their game and also that the referee gives Ryan McHugh the protection he deserves.

Best of luck to them. We will all be switched into our televisions and shouting at the box.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell