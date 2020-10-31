Donegal v Tyrone preview: Close game expected but Donegal can do enough to prevail

There have been many battles between Donegal and Tyrone in the Ulster championship and Sunday's quarter-final in MacCumhaill Park should be no different (throw-in 1.30 pm).

Donegal had to wait until 1972 for their first Ulster title and they overcame the Red Hands on that historic day in St Tiernach's Park, Clones.

A year later in the most controversial clash between the counties in MacCumhaill Park, Tyrone were victorious in what became known as the Battle of Ballybofey. Neilly Gallagher ended up in Letterkenny Hospital and the Donegal GAA Co Board were so angered by the events of the day that they threatened to pull out of the Ulster Championship and join Connacht.

It was a nasty atmosphere on the pitch and on the terraces. Donegal would travel the following year to Omagh, togging out in Ballybofey, getting on the bus and straight on to the field in Healy Park. They revenged the 1973 defeat on their way to a second Ulster championship.

Thankfully, while confrontations between the counties have remained competitive, the games are now played in a more sporting environment. The arrival of live TV has been central to that change.

The rivalry has remained very healthy and if supporters were allowed in to MacCumhaill Park this Sunday, the capacity would be surpassed quite easily.

Just to take a quick look at the battles between the sides over the last ten years makes interesting reading. They have met eight times in championship football, seven of them in the Ulster championship.

Donegal had the upper hand in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015 (two of those games in Ballybofey and two in Clones). Then Tyrone won the next three in 2016, 2017 (both in Clones) and in 2018 in the Super 8s in Ballybofey, while Donegal got back to winning ways last year in the Ulster semi-final in Kingspan Breffni Park, Clones.

Three Donegal players - Neil McGee, Michael Murphy and Paddy McGrath - have played in all those games. Neil McGee has had a chequered career against the Red Hands and continues to be central to Donegal's defence, even if reaching veteran status.

There may not be many more championship seasons left for the Gaoth Dobhair man but if any jersey gets his blood flowing freely, it is surely the Tyrone colours.

Donegal are the favourites according to the bookies, but form is difficult to gauge in this abnormal year. Normally players would have just finished up for the year with county and club commitments completed. But to be preparing for a first game in the Ulster championship on the first Sunday of November.

Tyrone were in Ballybofey two weeks ago for a league game and were beaten easily. They then went to Castlebar last Sunday and put on a five-star performance to defeat Mayo. Was the Tyrone team that played in Ballybofey a week earlier a 'fake' performance?

The one factor which is dominating the run-up to this Sunday's encounter is the arrival on the scene of Conor McKenna. The Eglish man returned home from Aussie Rules with Essendon and seems to have energised the Tyrone panel. He looked a handful in MacCumhaill Park but really shone out as a star in Castlebar on Sunday last against Mayo.

The Mayo game also saw the introduction of Darragh Canavan, son of Tyrone legend Peter. He looked like a chip off the old block when sliding home his goal in Castlebar and he gives Mickey Harte another boost in the absence of the injured Cathal McShane.

Donegal will, hopefully, welcome back Patrick McBrearty and his physical presence will allow Michael Murphy to play his roving role. Declan Bonner will be hoping that Jamie Brennan's form against Tyrone continues, because goals will be all important on Sunday next.

Bonner has plenty of height around midfield in the present panel with Caolan McGonagle finding form and you can add in Jason McGee, Michael Langan and Ciaran Thompson as partners for Hugh McFadden.

Where Bonner has some worries is in defence where some of his players are playing below par. The absence of Odhrán McFadden Ferry becomes more relevant by the day.

But there are enough leaders in the Donegal team to make the difference. The one issue that could be a major factor is the weather. There is a wintry feel in the air and the long-range forecast for Sunday, if its correct, will see conditions that are far removed from what is normal Ulster championship conditions in June or July.

However, the conditions will be the same for both teams. One thing is certain, it will be a battle royale from start to finish. You wouldn't rule out extra-time and penalties, but Donegal can do enough to stay on track for the three in-a-row.