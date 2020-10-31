ATHLETICS: Dublin and London Marathon success for Tir Chonaill AC's Sean Lorinyenko

Sean Lorinyenko accomplished an incredible double Marathon success during the past two weeks. On Sunday morning last at the Tir Chonaill AC track in Donegal Town with the assistance of club colleagues he completed the Virtual Dublin City Marathon. Two weeks earlier at the same venue, in wet and windy conditions, he mastered the same distance in the Virtual London Marathon.

Tir Chonaill club members Jason Graham, Caroline Ward, Andrew Gilchrist also all completed the Virtual Dublin Marathon at the weekend and John Ward completed a Virtual Half Marathon and all were delighted with thier achievements.

Well done to all and thanks to club mates Richard McCarthy, Vera Haughey, Sharon Meehan, Stephan Travers, Julie McNamee, Kevin McGlynn and Hugh McNamee for valuable assistance during the 42k

Congratulations to Martin Cunningham on receiving the county Master Male athlete of the year and to David Doherty, on being returned as High Performance Officer at the recent county board.

CO BOARD AGM

The Donegal Co Board Zoom AGM took place on Wednesday evening of last week and was the best attended in recent years and had detailed officer reports reviewed and a new officer board elected

Officers of the year 2020

President: Eamon Giles, Eamon Giles, Cranford AC

Chair: Michael Galvin nominated by Letterkenny AC

Director of Admin: Finbarr Gallagher, Innishowen AC

Director of Finance: Michael McElroy, Rosses AC

Director of Competition: Patrick Galvin, Finn Valley AC

Director of Coaching: Michael Logue, Rosses AC

Director of Juvenile Matters: Mark Connolly, Finn Valley AC

Director of High Performance: David Doherty nominated by Letterkenny AC

Athletes of the Year 2020

Ann Marie McGlynn, Letterkenny AC

Senior Male: John Kelly, Finn Valley AC,

Master Female: Teresa Doherty, Finn Valley AC

Master Male: Martin Cunningham, Tir Chonaill AC

Junior Female: Adrienne Gallen, Liford/Strabane AC

Junior Male: Ryan Canning, Letterkenny AC

Administrator’s report to AGM 2020

Since our last AGM in October 2019, my role followed the expected progression of disseminating information to the Clubs from the Donegal Athletics Board, Ulster Athletics Council and Athletics Ireland, a sample of which included information on Winter Throws Festival, Donegal Athletics Athletics Board Presentation Night, Ulster Star Awards, National CCs and in early 2020, details of Congress 2020 which was to be held in Ballybofey.

In late March with the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions, it became most important that our clubs be kept up-to-date on the effects these restrictions would be having on Club Practices. Our Club Officials must be commended for the manner in which they responded to the many changing sanctions that were placed upon them in a short time span and their determination to normalize conditions, for our Juvenile Athletes in particular.

While all of this was on-going, I processed 21 athlete transfers for the May and September deadlines and minuted two on-site meetings and six Zoom meetings. On that note, Zoom has turned out to be a good tool but not one that should be abused.

Going forward, I would like to see the formation of an Administration Committee that would service out Website, Facebook, and liaise with local media in an ongoing manner.

Thank you to Bernie O'Callaghan and the DAB Directors, and to all our Club Administrators for your support throughout this year.

Finbarr Gallagher, Director of Administration.

High Performance Report

2020 was and continues to be a challenging, yet a successful year for Donegal athletes and coaches. Despite a global pandemic many athletes found ways to represent the Country in various International competitions throughout the year, setting PBs and County records as well as achieving national recognition through awards. Five County records were set in track and field over the season.

Aidrienne Gallen from Lifford/Strabane AC established a new Donegal Hammer record at the National Seniors with a throw of 48:12mtrs and went on to break that record on the 5th of September at the national Juniors with a throw of 48: 58mtrs.

Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley AC set a new 10km record when he recorded 41:39 in Göteborg, Sweden where he finished 5th overall on the 05/08/20. Brendan was also awarded the Athletics Ireland National Endurance Athlete of the year award for 2019.

John Kelly, Finn Valley AC, recorded a new County indoor record in the 1st of March 2020 at the AAI National Indoor Championships in Abbotstown with a throw of 18:35mtrs. John also posted a new Ulster and County Donegal outdoor Shot Putt Record on 12/07/2020 in Vaxjo, Sweden with a throw of 18:60 mtrs.

Sean Carlin's 41 year standing record in the discus was broken twice this year with John Kelly relieving Sean on September 12th 2020 in Vaxjo, Sweden. John's throw was 43:50mtrs but in September, Gavin McLoughlin (Finn Valley AC) overtook this new record with a throw of 44:36mtrs at the Ulster throws festival in Stranorlar, Co. Donegal.

I also wish to acknowledge a number of juvenile athletes that Ulster/NI and Ireland since our last AGM. Amy Green (Rosses AC) Nuala Bose (Olympian AC) Oisin Toye (Cranford AC) on their Selection for the British cross country challenge series. Sean McGinley (Unattached) on his selection for the UK Inter Counties Cross Country. Tír Chonaill AC's Lucy McGlynn who captained the Junior, Under 15 Ireland Schools team in the Schools Combined Events international in Glasgow and who won an individual silver medal. The outstanding juvenile performance of the year goes to Lifford/Strabane AC athlete Aidrienne Gallen who smashed numerous records at National, Ulster and Donegal levels with a throw of 48: 58mtrs.

I take this opportunity to extend best wishes to all county athletes and coaches in their endeavours to run/walk faster, throw longer, jump higher/longer in the deferred Olympic year of 2021.

I extend congratulations to Neil Martin, Dermot McGranaghan and Teresa McDaid who were involved in the management of Irish teams throughout the year. I also wish to acknowledge Peadar McGranaghan's recognition by the Volunteers in Sports award for his many dedicated years to Donegal and Finn Valley athletics. I wish Dermot McGranaghan continued success in his role as Athletics Ireland Regional Development Officer.

I wish the incoming board best wishes for 2021.

David Doherty, High Performance