Magnificent win for Donegal hurlers who are through to Nickey Rackard Cup semi-final

Contact
Kevin Kealy . . . opening goal for Donegal against Armagh
Donegal are into the semi-final of the Nickey Rackard after a magnificent win over Armagh in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny.
Donegal 3-13
Armagh 1-9
The sides were level at 0-6 each at half-time but Donegal were superb in the second half.
An early second half goal from Kevin Kealy put them on their way and although Armagh hit back with a Nathan Curry penalty to cut the lead to three, Donegal pulled away again with goals from Ronan McDermott and Conor O'Grady to win convincingly.
FULL REPORT TO FOLLOW
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
At the 2019 North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball were Elaine Scanlon, Anne Scanlon, Olivia Fuery, Loraine Sheridan, Siobhan Ruddy and Kate Downey
The call for entries for Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2021 is now open! Fresh International Film Festival celebrates young filmmakers from Ireland (pictured) and overseas
"It is clear from traffic volumes that people are heeding the advice to think before making a journey "
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.