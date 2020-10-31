Magnificent win for Donegal hurlers who are through to Nickey Rackard Cup semi-final

Donegal are into the semi-final of the Nickey Rackard after a magnificent win over Armagh in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny.



Donegal 3-13

Armagh 1-9



The sides were level at 0-6 each at half-time but Donegal were superb in the second half.

An early second half goal from Kevin Kealy put them on their way and although Armagh hit back with a Nathan Curry penalty to cut the lead to three, Donegal pulled away again with goals from Ronan McDermott and Conor O'Grady to win convincingly.

FULL REPORT TO FOLLOW