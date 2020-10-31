Donegal side named for do-or-die championship encounter with Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park

Contact
Michael Murphy named at full-forward for Donegal Picture: Sportsfile
The Donegal side named in the official programme for their opening Ulster Championship clash with Tyrone has been revealed with all the big names back in the side.
Patrick McBrearty and Michael Langan have been named in the forward line and there is a championship debut for Peadar Mogan as wing half-back.
As expected Darragh Canavan is named in the Tyrone side while Padraig Hampsey is named at corner-back.
The programme teams are -
DONEGAL
Shaun Patton; Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Neil McGee, Stephen McMenamin; Ryan McHugh, Paul Brennan, Peadar Mogan; Hugh McFadden, Jason McGee; Ciaran Thompson, Niall O'Donnell, Michael Langan; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan.
Subs: Michael Lynch, Eoin McHugh, Oisin Gallen, Caolan McGonagle, Andrew McClean, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Eamonn Doherty, Daire O Baoill, Paddy McGrath.
TYRONE
Niall Morgan; Liam Rafferty, Ronan McNamee, Padraig Hampsey; Tiernan McCann, Michael o'Neill, Michael McKernan; Brian Kennedy, Matthew Donnelly; Kieran McGeary, Conor McKenna, Conor Meyler; Darren McCurry, Peter Harte, Darragh Canavan.
Subs: Benny Gallen, Mark Bradley, Frank Burns, Richard Donnelly, Niall Kelly, Conn Kilpatrick, Conall McCann, Hugh Pat McGeary, David Mulgrew, Ronan O'Neill, Niall Sludden.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
At the 2019 North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball were Elaine Scanlon, Anne Scanlon, Olivia Fuery, Loraine Sheridan, Siobhan Ruddy and Kate Downey
The call for entries for Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2021 is now open! Fresh International Film Festival celebrates young filmmakers from Ireland (pictured) and overseas
"It is clear from traffic volumes that people are heeding the advice to think before making a journey "
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.