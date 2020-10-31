Donegal side named for do-or-die championship encounter with Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park

The Donegal side named in the official programme for their opening Ulster Championship clash with Tyrone has been revealed with all the big names back in the side.

Patrick McBrearty and Michael Langan have been named in the forward line and there is a championship debut for Peadar Mogan as wing half-back.

As expected Darragh Canavan is named in the Tyrone side while Padraig Hampsey is named at corner-back.

The programme teams are -

DONEGAL

Shaun Patton; Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Neil McGee, Stephen McMenamin; Ryan McHugh, Paul Brennan, Peadar Mogan; Hugh McFadden, Jason McGee; Ciaran Thompson, Niall O'Donnell, Michael Langan; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan.

Subs: Michael Lynch, Eoin McHugh, Oisin Gallen, Caolan McGonagle, Andrew McClean, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Eamonn Doherty, Daire O Baoill, Paddy McGrath.

TYRONE

Niall Morgan; Liam Rafferty, Ronan McNamee, Padraig Hampsey; Tiernan McCann, Michael o'Neill, Michael McKernan; Brian Kennedy, Matthew Donnelly; Kieran McGeary, Conor McKenna, Conor Meyler; Darren McCurry, Peter Harte, Darragh Canavan.

Subs: Benny Gallen, Mark Bradley, Frank Burns, Richard Donnelly, Niall Kelly, Conn Kilpatrick, Conall McCann, Hugh Pat McGeary, David Mulgrew, Ronan O'Neill, Niall Sludden.