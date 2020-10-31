Donegal Ladies put up spirited display but lose out to freak Dublin goal

A freak goal midway through the second half was enough for Dublin to get the better of a spirited Donegal side in Kingspan Breffni Park.

Donegal 2-10

Dublin 2-13

An effort for a point by Sinead Aherne struck the upright high above the crossbar but somehow managed to come down and hop into the Donegal net giving Denise McElhinney no chance.

There was just a point between the sides at that stage and even though Donegal fought back bravely, they could not bridge the gap for a second time.

Donegal made one change to their selected team with Nicole Gordon in the starting line-up.

The Donegal girls started brightly and had two points on the board after just five minutes.

Yvonne Bonner opened their account with a good point from distance on two minutes and Geraldine McLaughlin added the second from a 13m free.

Sinead Aherne, the Dublin captain, got her side on the scoreboard on seven minutes and Dublin were in front on 11 minutes when they worked a well-taken goal. Impressive midfielder Jennifer Dunne made the opening putting Noelle Healy in on goal and she made no mistake.

Lyndsey Davey added to the Dublin lead before Donegal had half a goal chance on 14 minutes with Karen Guthrie fiending Yvonne Bonner with a great ball over the top. Bonner's angle was narrow and she fired just wide.

Before the first half water break Sinead Aherne pushed Dublin 1-3 to 0-2 ahead.

But Donegal were back in the game just after the water break when Geraldine McLaughlin found Nicole Gordon in space in front of goal. Although surrounded by Dublin players she somehow managed to squeeze the ball home on the ground.

But Donegal were unable to build on the goal and Lauren Magee pointed immediately. Sinead Aherne was wide from a 13m free and Katy Herron made a great last ditch tackle to deny Jenniver Dunne a goal.

In the final three minutes of the half Dublin notched three quick points from Sarah McCaffrey, Sinead Aherne and Sinead Goldrick to take a five point lead to the dressing rooms - Dublin 1-7, Donegal 1-2.

Donegal were again back in the contest inside a minute of the restart with Karen Guthrie putting Geraldine McLaughlin through and she sidefooted to the net with left.

Jennifer Dunne replied but after the Dublin 'keeper overcarried, Geraldine McLaughlin tapped over the free and there was just a point in it when Karen Guthrie worked a 1-2 to point on 35 minutes.

Noelle Healy replied with a good Dublin score but Katy Herron left just one between them again with 39 minutes played.

Sinead Aherne and Karen Gurthrie traded frees before the freak Dublin goal with Aherne's effort coming off the upright but somehow hopping into the Donegal net.

Aherne opend the gap to five once more from a free by the second half water break.

Geraldine McLaughlin and Aherne traded frees before Donegal hit another purple patch with two McLaughlin frees and a third from Karen Guthrie to cut the lead to two with four minutes left.

Scorers: Donegal: Geraldine McLaughlin 1-6,6f; Nicole Gordon 1-0; Karen Guthrie 0-2,1f; Katy Herron, Yvonne Bonner 0-1 each.

Dublin: Sinead Aherne 1-6,3f; Noelle Healy 1-2; Sinead Goldrick, Sarah McCaffrey, Lyndsey Davey, Jennifer Dunne, Laureen Magee 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: Denise McElhinney; Deirdre Foley, Emer Gallagher, Evelyn McGinley; Niamh Carr, Ciara Hegarty, Nicole McLaughlin; Katy Herron, Karen Guthrie; Yvonne Bonner, Niamh Hegarty, Amy Boyle Carr; Nicole Gordon, Geraldine McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin.

DUBLIN: Ciara Tran; Leah Caffrey, Niamh Collins, Martha Byrne; Aoife Kane, Sinead Goldrick, Siobhan McGrath; Lauren Magee, Jennifer Dunne; Noelle Healy, Niamh McEvoy, Carla Rowe; Sinead Aherne, Lyndsey Davey, Sarah McCaffrey.

REFEREE: Brendan Rice (Down)