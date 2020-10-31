Donegal manager Maxi Curran not happy with refereeing decisions against Dublin

Donegal manager Maxi Curran praised Dublin for their victory but was not happy with Down referee, Brendan Rice, who he felt had made some harsh decisions against Donegal.

The Donegal boss also felt that Dublin were the recipients of a freak goal which was the points difference between the sides at the end.

Curran felt that Dublin were lucky to escape having players sin binned in the second half after they stopped Donegal on a number of occasions.

"I don't think the ref did us any favours.

"I will call a spade a spade, we were pulled and hauled especially in the second half.

"It was always going to be that way and it is very hard to get a yellow card in Ladies Football.

"You have to get three ticks before that which is a bit mental really."

So is this the end of the road?

"It does feel like the end of the road and there is no point in saying anything else and no disrespect to anyone else and we don't have the right to look for favours to anyone else.

"We had a chance here tonight to do it for ourselves to take them out and we fought hard and it was just not enough at the end of the day."

The Donegal boss, as did everyone in the ground, felt that the second Dublin goal was a very lucky affair.

"That goal was a total freak and we had just worked our way back into the game and brought it back to a point. but that was the rub of the green that we just didn't have and I don't think this team has had it at any stage of my time involved.

"But hats off to Dublin, they are a very good team, and they are not All-Ireland champions for the past three years for nothing."

But, he felt that Donegal did themselves no favours by only scoring 1-2 in the first half.

"Yes we were a bit slow to get out of the blocks, but Dublin are a very good team, they defended very well and countered very well, and they got a great goal as well.

"We gave a lot of ball away and Dublin were on top in the first half but we changed in the second half and worked the ball through the hand more and a wee bit of calculated fouling by Dublin was quite profitable to them.

"They stopped our momentum and stopped us from getting any sniff of goal.'

And he felt that Dublin were lucky to escape a sin-binning as there were some heavy blatant fouls in the second half.

But it is no consolation that Donegal lost by the freakiest of goals.

"That is zero consolation and all the great teams over the years have great battles, but they seem to have a way of getting over the line and Dublin have shown that they are brilliant All-Ireland champions and probably the second- best team to ever play the game after that mighty Cork side."

But he was very proud of Donegal's great rally in the second half.

"Yes I was, and these girls have given Donegal a massive effort over many years.

"They were cynical and hauled us down and the dark arts are just part of the game and can be profitable and that is just the way it is."

So what of the future?

Maxi admitted that much of this team is in the "autumn of their careers".

"Look Dublin found a way to win and we did not and that is the bottom line."