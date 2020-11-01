PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared against Tyrone in the Ulster championship in Ballybofey

After a great win over Tyrone, the Donegal player ratings reflect the effort put in to reach the Ulster semi-final.

SHAUN PATTON: Not as steady as normal but it was a difficult day for a goalkeeper. Kick-out for Michael Langan's goal magnificent. 6.5



STEPHEN MCMENAMIN: Outstanding defensive display and also got forward on many occasions. Had Canavan first and then McKenna, gave them nothing. 8.5



NEIL MCGEE: Was really sound until the injury. Was the inspiration for Donegal's comeback after water break, with great break. Hopefully, will be back for semi. 7.5



EOGHAN BÁN GALLAGHER: Conditions did not seem to suit the Killybegs man's style. Made one great break in second half, winning free. Thankfully his slip for Canavan's goal was not crucial. 6.5



RYAN MCHUGH: It looked as if the Kilcar man was carrying an injury; didn't have the energy to get involved much in the Donegal plays. 6



PAUL BRENNAN: According to TV replays, may have been lucky to escape red. Was doing really well up to that with a good point. Has to cut out those silly cards. 7



JEAIC MAC CEALLABHUI: Was doing really well on his championship debut, but when he picked up a yellow card was replaced. 6



HUGH MCFADDEN: A collossus in the middle of the field. McFadden could easily have got the man of the match in my opinion, such was his influence on the outcome 8.5



CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Put in a really big shift but a lot of his runs ended with turnovers. Conditions didn't really suit carrying the ball like that. 7



CIARAN THOMPSON: Magnificent display from the Naomh Conaill man, who was unerring with his efforts. Seven points in any game is a mighty return, but against Tyrone in those conditions was truly majestic. 8.5



NIALL O'DONNELL: Conditions again didn't suit the St Eunan's man, who got turned over a few times. Was replaced in second half. 6



MICHAEL LANGAN: Supposed to be injured, but the St Michael's man was really to the fore for Donegal. Took his goal really well and also hit two points. 8



PEADAR MOGAN: Really played his part on his championship debut. Set up the Donegal goal and also got involved really well when the fat was in the fire. 7



MICHAEL MURPHY: It's not often that the Glenswilly man is kept scoreless, and this was a first in championship against Tyrone. Still had a big influence on the game in the second half. 7



JAMIE BRENNAN: Had the ability to beat his man and get in shots. Not all of them came off but again he chipped in with two points. 7.5



EOIN MCHUGH: In early, McHugh put in a workmanlike shift, getting some great tackles in. 7



ANDREW MCCLEAN: In at half-time, McClean was again a real livewire and was the one player who could make the transition from defence to attack as needed. Took one big hit and will have learned from experience. 7.5

PADDY MCGRATH: In after second half water break, McGrath had a call for a penalty after he was pulled down; made a contribution. 6.5



OISIN GALLEN: In for final quarter, the MacCumhaill's man was hungry for work and hit a magnificent point to seal the Donegal win. 7.5



JASON MCGEE: Not on long enough to rate.