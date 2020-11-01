Donegal's Ciaran Thompson very happy with the Donegal performance against Tyrone

Ciaran Thompson was named man of the match and any day you hit 0-7 in an Ulster championship game, it has to be a good day.

Thompson was unerring from start to finish and it is special when you have someone on the pitch who can step up to the mark.

The Naomh Conaill man has been doing that in a really consistent manner for club and county now for some time.

When you take into account the conditions, Thompson's contribution was a real feature of the Donegal win and he knew it was going to be a real battle with the Red Hands as he revealed afterwards when talking to the assembled media.

"Yeah, listen, we always knew it was going to be a dogfight. It was that and more.

"The weather meant it was that and a whole lot more and every time you went for the ball you had to battle to stay on your feet

“It was so hard to keep your feet out there.

"It was slippery, and the ground was giving way. By hook or by crook, today was just about getting over the line.”

The Glenties man said they always knew it was going to be a huge physical battle. "And we knew that Tyrone would bring a huge physical challenge and that is exactly what happened out there today and they are always great battlers."

Donegal conceded a bad goal just after the break after Eoghan Ban Gallagher slipped and Darragh Canavan profited by hitting a fine goal.

And Shaun Patton almost gifted a second goal to Tyrone in those final frenetic moments. But Thompson was really happy with the way Donegal responded.

“Again, with the weather like that there is always going to be mistakes in the game.

"I think the way we responded, I think we hit three or four on the bounce, it was really encouraging.

"We were the ones that got back on top.

“It didn't faze us, we carried on in the same fashion. That aspect of it, in the heat of it, it was really admirable.”

But this is new territory for Ciaran and his comrades as there is no back-door and no safety net.

“Everything is on the line. It's real championship pressure.

"This game, for obvious reasons, has been so long coming around.

"After such a long wait, it really was win or bust. The feeling that we're the ones still standing is a good one.

“It was a huge build-up. But it's really just one game. It's on to the next round now.”

So, was this his toughest ever championship match?

“I think so. It was just so soft and slippery. For a number of reasons, what was at stake, the conditions, it probably was.”

There will be another big battle against Armagh in two weeks' time but you can count on Ciaran Thompson to be consistent once more.