Mickey Harte says dice was loaded against Tyrone and accused Donegal of manhandling Conor McKenna  

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte felt the dice was loaded against the Red Hands from once the championship format was changed to straight knockout with no second chance.

He was also very critical of the officials and their failure to protect Tyrone’s go-to man up front Conor McKenna, especially in the first half.

On the change to the format of the championship to a straight knockout he felt the format for running the championship should have been altered accordingly.

“When it became a knockout championship there was an argument for redrawing it again or at least playing games at neutral venues,” he told the assembled press afterwards.

“It was always a case of being a tough draw especially when there was no back door and no second chance.”

However, the veteran manager was disappointed to lose because the way the game panned out he felt his side did enough to get more out of the game.

“The end result is we didn't win the game and we are out of the championship.”

But he also felt that his players had given it their best shot and he could not have asked for anymore from them.

“I can honestly say they gave it everything. And I think we played well enough to get a better result than we got but life dictates that we didn't get the result we want.

“ Look, the end result is we didn't get anything for it and we are going to have to live with that.”

The only fault he found was indiscipline that led to a number of Donegal frees being brought forward from difficult positions to much easier ones.

“That's not acceptable and it shouldn't happen. And it doesn't always happen mind you. We didn't get too many moved on.

“That is criminal in a game as tight as this and we'd be disappointed with that. But that's the only thing we’d be disappointed with.

“I wouldn't be one bit disappointed with the way our players played today with the effort they put in.

“We created enough to win the game, and we didn't and that's life. Ultimately it's all about results and we haven't got the result today.”

When asked about the performance of Conor McKenna and how well he was marshalled by the Donegal defence, he said: “Marshalled is a very strange word to call it,” he said.

“Marshalled suggests a job well done. If you were watching what was happening in the first half I would not call it marshalling.

“It looked more like manhandling to me and he did not receive the protection he deserved from the officials. Marshalled, yeah, maybe you call it that I would call it worse than that.”