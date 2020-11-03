Jockey Conor Orr on the double at Down Royal and Cork last weekend

On a day of easy winners at Down Royal on Friday, Conor Orr partnered the Dot Love-trained Bridge Native to land the 2m handicap chase. Four horses won by eight lengths at the meeting and the 3/1 favourite was one of them, readily getting the better of Henry De Bromhead’s Email Rose under in the colours of the Real Bandits Again Syndicate.

Orr was again in the saddle as Skyrne, County Meath trainer Jessica Magnier saddled her first winner when Patience Patience took the opening division of the 2m maiden hurdle at Cork on Sunday. The 7/2 chance wasn’t at his best over the final flight but coasted to a three and a half-length win over 13/8 favourite Barney Storm.

Upcoming Fixtures

Fairyhouse – Tuesday, November 3 (First Race 12.45pm)

Dundalk – Wednesday, November 4 (First Race 2.05pm)

Thurles – Thursday, November 5 (First Race 12.15pm)

Dundalk – Friday, November 6 (First Race 4.45pm)

Curragh – Friday, November 6 (First Race 12.15pm)

Naas – Saturday, November 7 (First Race 12.15pm)

Navan – Sunday, November 8 (First Race 12 noon)