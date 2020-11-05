Contact

Coleman and Curtis both named in Republic of Ireland squad for upcoming internationals

Killybegs man recovering from hamstring injury

Ireland squad

Seamus Coleman

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 26-man squad for the upcoming matches against England, Wales and Bulgaria. 

And it includes Donegal's Seamus Coleman  who returns to the squad. The Everton captain hasn't seen action since coming off with a hamstring injury in last month's Merseyside derby.

Ronan Curtis, who was among the goals yet again for Portsmouth in midweek, is also named in the squad.

Ireland face England at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, November 12, Wales on Sunday, November 15 at the Cardiff City Stadium and Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, November 18. 

Luton Town striker James Collins has been called into the squad for the first time under manager Stephen Kenny. 

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne will link up with the squad ahead of the UEFA Nations League match against Wales. 

The squad will meet up on Sunday, November 8 in London ahead of the international friendly against England on Thursday. 

Republic of Ireland Squad 

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth). 
Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).
Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).
Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

Fixtures
International Friendly 
12/11 - England v Ireland, Wembley Stadium - 8pm
UEFA Nations League
15/11 - Wales v Ireland, Cardiff City Stadium - 5pm
18/11 - Ireland v Bulgaria, Aviva Stadium - 7.45pm

