MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Difference after water break was like night and day

It’s hard getting used to the idea that we are playing the Ulster championship in the depts of winter and as Storm Aidan hit hard throughout the weekend, Ballybofey certainly got a fair part of it on Sunday.

In the best days of summer with underfoot conditions near perfect it is not easy playing a championship match against your near neighbours and closest rivals; the intensity and ferocious nature of the contest was never going to be in doubt, given what the players faced last Sunday.

Many looked at the league fixture a few weeks back and the performances of both sides in their final league games. Donegal were not at their best with a weakened side against Kerry and Tyrone gave a great display in their win against Mayo in Castlebar. However, as many in the past and I have no doubt many will do so in the future, Ulster championship is different. It draws out that drive and hunger that we have all associated with it for years, and while the likes of Tyrone, Armagh and ourselves have dominated the competition for the last 20 years, it has never lost that competitive nature and last Sunday was no different and it was never going to be any different.

It has to be said that while Donegal rested a number of players for the Kerry game, Tyrone played with their strongest 15 against Mayo, and it was Tyrone that started the strongest. They controlled the game and had Donegal on the back foot throughout the first quarter and at the water break the Donegal management and players had an opportunity to sort a few things out and it worked straight away.

Once Donegal got on top during that period Tyrone never seemed to have enough to get on top. Only a gifted goal in the second half allowed Tyrone back into the game and while they had one other opportunity for goal it came as a result of a poor attempt at a point.

The difference between the teams before and after the first water break was like night and day. After the break we got stuck into them, not allowing them time on the ball and giving them the opportunity to deliver good ball inside which was killing us early on. Our kick-outs in the first 15 were slow, we were allowing them loads of time to set up defensively, whether that was a bit of nerves or indeed the playing conditions, there was certainly a different approach after the break.

PURE CLASS

Shaun Patton’s kick to Peter Mogan for the goal was pure class, and Michael Langan’s finish, especially considering those same underfoot conditions and the fact that three Tyrone men were closing down on him, was top drawer and it only typifies the talent that the St. Michael’s man possesses. While Patton and Langan’s contribution for the goal will be well highlighted, Mogan’s run and pass was up there with the other lads' contribution; he had a solid game, full of running and committing a lot of Tyrone defenders when he made his runs.

We have become used to the likes of Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Neil McGee running the show for us, they have been the go-to men for years and while their contributions on Sunday were immense, it was the younger lads that came to the fore, Mogan, Langan, Oisin Gallen when he came on and Ciaran Thompson who seemed to be everywhere and was excellent from frees, never easy on a day where the wind is blowing side on, the ground is wet and slippery and not to mention the pressure of the game. He was assured, disciplined in his approach to each kick, but this is what we have become accustomed to watching when he is playing for Naomh Conaill. His contribution along with Michael Langan was top drawer last Sunday and leaves us in a good place going forward.

It now leaves us a semi-final against Armagh, who had a close encounter with Derry in Celtic Park. The Derry men came close at times but Armagh, playing against the breeze in the second half, always seemed to be able to step up a gear when they needed to most. They will go into the game against ourselves as underdogs, which will suit Kieran McGeeney and his players. It is a big game with both Tyrone and Monaghan, who fell to a last minute free from Cavan captain and goalkeeper Raymond Galligan, out of the picture.

While for many the importance of having both football and hurling back on the telly is a lifesaver in the long dark days, great praise has to go to those people who have put everything in place for the games to go ahead; as for the players, that’s what they love to do, just play.