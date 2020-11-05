McGee dismisses Harte comments and says he will be ready for Armagh

Neil McGee will do everything he can to be ready to face Armagh in the Ulster championship semi-final on Saturday week.

The Gaoth Dobhair man had to retire with a dead leg on Sunday against Tyrone. He was unable to resume for the second half and found it a hard watch from the sideline as Donegal overcame Tyrone in a titanic struggle.

McGee was in Galway this week with his work for KN Circet but his head is already planning for an Ulster semi-final against Armagh.

"It is not ideal having to travel up for training, but we have to make do.

"I will be back up on Thursday as I'm nursing a dead leg after Sunday."

And in relation to being fit for the Armagh clash, he says: "Aye, I'll be fine. I'll keep working away with the physios and the doctors. They are top class. Whatever has to be done, I'll be fit," says McGee, who says his fitness levels are okay.

"I came through a good club campaign. I had a couple of friendlies and league games and obviously, even though I only got half a champoinship game, it will stand to you.

"In terms of match fitness, it is there."

Tyrone manager, Mickey Harte didn't name Neil McGee, but he must have had him in mind when he accused Donegal of manhandling Conor McKenna, especially in the first half of Sunday's game and McGee was surprised.

"Jesus, I wouldn't mind, there was nothing in it. You would have your usual, but nothing, nothing to what poor Sean Cavanagh would have got back in the day."

When reminded that Michael Murphy suffered much worse 'manhandling', McGee says: "Exactly.

"Ah listen, Mickey, it was directly after the game and he was probably just frustrated. I wouldn't read too much into it," says McGee.

About the game itself, the Gaoth Dobhair man feels that once Donegal got going, they were much happier.

"Listen, we didn't have a great start. They came at us and went down 5-1 before the water break. And that goal was vital. Once we were in touching distance then, we were getting the scores a wee bit handier than they were. And that was always going to stand to us."

Asked if it was a plan for him to go on a surge forward after the water break, he said there was no plan. "You just see the grass in front of you, there was no more than that to it. But that goal was vital for us. Michael Langan stuck the goal well and we knew we were in touching distance then. We knew we couldn't let them get too far ahead of us."

Having to sit in the dugout and watch for the second half was not something that pleased McGee: "It is always easier playing than watching, but that's just the way it is for me, whatever game it is. I'm not used to watching yet, but I will need to get used to it soon," says McGee.

He was full of praise for his fellow defender, Stephen McMenamin, who he feels is maturing into a top class Donegal player.

"He's a great player. There is no fear in him and it's good to have him in there.

"People will probably compare him to me but I think he's more like Eamon (brother).

"He is comfortable on the ball, good marker and good in the air. He's a good all round player and you need that now."

The full-back was also really impressed by the Donegal replacements on Sunday.

"Ah listen, you can see the lads that came in. What probably stood out for me was their ball skills. Obviously, the Kilcar boys would be known for their ball skills, their handling, keeping possession, they are really comfortable.

"Then Oisin Gallen is just a talent. He is going to be a massive player for Donegal. Oisin was probably a bit hurt that he wasn't playing. He came in to prove a point too so that's what you need too.

"You see them young fellas, they are very hungry and that's a great sign. He didn't throw a tantrum when he wasn't playing; he came in and was hungry for the ball and he had to prove a point. And he will be hard to leave out the next day."

He agrees that you need a big panel nowadays and it is taking 20 players every day to win games. "I think people are starting to realise that now. The players that are coming on are nearly as important now. Lucky enought, we have a strong bench, and even boys that didn't play the last day, they will be pushing hard.

"Paddy (McBrearty) will be back the next day. Scoring forwards, they are hard to beat; there's not many of them around."

It is going to be a different championship with ground conditions far from ideal. What does McGee feel about playing in these conditions?

"Listen every player wants to play on the top of the ground conditions, but it is what it is. It is the same for everyone. Every team has to deal with the same conditions. So you can't complain about it, you need to get on with it."

And regards it being easier to mark a young up and coming forward when the ground is sticky, he feels it doesn't get any easier.

"If you are 15 stone, you are sinking a bit more than the fella that's 12 stone," says McGee, who says he used the same studs that he normally would.

"I wouldn't be too fussy in terms of boots; whatever I have. It is usually studs that I wear and I don't tend to change much. I don't think it would make much difference the last day, the conditions deteriorated as the game went on. The rain got heavier. We were lucky to get it played. If it was later on that evening it could have been in doubt."

McGee is really looking forward to the semi-final and preparing for Armagh.

"It's brilliant. We can sit down now and start preparing for Armagh. Obviously, when you have Tyrone in the first round, you have to put all your eggs into that basket. That's all we have been doing.

"Obviously, the management team will have been looking at Armagh and Derry and they will analyse that. We will start looking towards them and it's great. To get over that first round gives you a great boost. You are training all year for that game," said McGee, who said that the win was probably sweeter because there was no back door.

"They are our arch rivals and it's always going to be that way. But listen, there's never going to be anything more than a couple of points between the two teams, and it's going to be that way.

"On the day, it was our day and that's it. A couple of breaks here and there, that's all that was in it," says a happy McGee.